Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Services Expands in the Desert Foothills

Inspired by a Family Caregiving Experience, Former Tech Executive Bobbi Jo Kyte Launches Seniors Helping Seniors® in north Phoenix

PHOENIX, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services, a franchisor with more than 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Bobbi Jo Kyte has opened a new location to serve the Cave Creek, Carefree and Anthem communities of north Phoenix.

After 25 years in the technology industry, Bobbi Jo Kyte was inspired to pursue a new path focused on serving others and making a meaningful impact in her community.

Kyte's interest in Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services is both professional and personal. She learned early in life the importance of community, compassion and service. Kyte was raised in a small rural Midwestern town where neighbors consistently supported one another. Her father set an example by helping local farmers and elderly neighbors. Later in life, she witnessed the same community support her family during her father's battle with cancer, instilling a lifelong belief in caring for others during times of need.

"I've seen firsthand how challenging it can be when a loved one wants to remain at home but needs additional support," Kyte said. "What drew me to Seniors Helping Seniors® was its relationship-based approach to care. Pairing seniors with other seniors creates a natural sense of trust, understanding and companionship. My goal is to build a business that not only helps older adults remain independent longer but also strengthens the sense of community that I grew up valuing."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services is expanding in Arizona with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in the Desert Foothills will mark the ninth in the state and will focus on serving the Cave Creek, Carefree, Anthem and surrounding communities.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchise owners," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Bobbi Jo as a new franchise partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout northern Arizona."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors