Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Services Brings Senior Care Services to Oak Park and Bloomingdale, Illinois

Drawing on personal experience and a shared commitment to service, Muyiwa and Jennifer Coker hope to bring meaningful companionship and peace of mind to local families.

OAK PARK, Ill., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Muyiwa and Jennifer Coker have opened a new location to serve Oak Park, Bloomingdale and neighboring communities.

Both Muyiwa and Jennifer grew up in families who valued service. Muyiwa grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, in a large multigenerational household, guided by strong Christian values. He developed a lifelong commitment to helping others and throughout his life, he has held leadership roles in both academic and professional settings.

Jennifer was surrounded by a family deeply rooted in serving the community. Her grandparents were teachers and her mother was a social worker. Jennifer spent much of her childhood volunteering through church programs and community organizations. Her passion for caregiving grew through years of volunteer work with seniors, including pet therapy visits to nursing homes, where she witnessed firsthand the impact companionship can have on older adults' quality of life.

The Cokers' interest in Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services is deeply personal. Jennifer experienced the challenges of finding quality care for her grandmother after she was diagnosed with dementia. Despite the family's efforts to keep her safely at home, finding reliable caregivers who could build trust and provide consistent support was very difficult. The family was forced to make the decision to move her into a memory care facility. This heartbreaking experience highlighted the importance of matching seniors with compassionate caregivers who genuinely connect with them.

"We believe caregiving is a calling, not just a career," Muyiwa said. "Our goal is to provide quality care, support and companionship that gives seniors the opportunity to remain independent and comfortable in their own homes while giving families peace of mind. What drew us to Seniors Helping Seniors® was its focus on building meaningful relationships between caregivers and clients, because those connections can make all the difference in a senior's quality of life."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services is expanding in Illinois with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in the Chicago area will mark the tenth in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Oak Park, River Forest, Elmwood Park, Melrose Park, Stone Park, Northlake, River Grove, Bloomingdale, Elk Grove, Itasca, Wood Dale, Bensenville, Addison and Roselle.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchise owners," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Muyiwa and Jennifer as new franchise partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Illinois."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

jmaw@hellomainland.com

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors