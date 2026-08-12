Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Cerritos, California

A lifelong commitment to building trusted communities inspires Daniel Kim to bring Seniors Helping Seniors® to Cerritos and surrounding communities.

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Daniel Kim has opened a new location to serve Cerritos, La Mirada, Lakewood, Cypress, Buena Park, La Habra and surrounding California communities.

Kim spent more than 20 years building a successful career in the global video game and technology industry before entering the senior care industry. Throughout his career, he focused on listening to customer needs, building trusted relationships and creating thriving communities. Today, he brings that experience and commitment to helping others to Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® model immediately resonated with Kim because it creates a meaningful connection between seniors who need support and active older adults who want to remain engaged.

"Our goal is to provide exceptional senior care while helping older adults maintain their independence and quality of life," he said. "We are committed to delivering compassionate support built on dignity, companionship and personalized care so families can have peace of mind knowing their loved ones are supported."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in California with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Southern California marks the 27th in the state and will focus on serving Cerritos, La Mirada, Lakewood, Cypress, Buena Park, La Habra and surrounding communities.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hardworking franchise owners," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Daniel, a new partner who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout California."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors