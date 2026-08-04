Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Wichita, Kansas

Military service and a passion for senior advocacy inspire Tony and Cassandra Sines to bring Seniors Helping Seniors® to the Wichita metro.

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Tony and Cassandra Sines have opened a new location to serve the Wichita metropolitan area and surrounding communities across south central Kansas.

Tony served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force before spending more than 20 years with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, where he worked in health care IT and cybersecurity. Together with his wife, Cassandra, he chose Seniors Helping Seniors® to combine their professional and personal caregiving experience with a mission to help older adults remain independent while building meaningful connections with peers.

The couple's passion for caregiving is deeply personal. As parents of two sons with autism, one with profound autism, the Sines have firsthand experience navigating the challenges of long-term caregiving and advocating for a loved one. They also served as foster parents, an experience that strengthened their belief in the importance of compassion, trust and meaningful human connection.

"At Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, we don't just provide a service; we provide a connection," Sines said. "By matching seniors with active senior peers, we create a space where memories are honored and friendships are built on common ground. We wouldn't send anyone into your home that we wouldn't welcome into our own."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Kansas with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in the Wichita community will mark the second in the state and will focus on serving the Sedgwick, Butler, Cowley, Harvey, Reno, Sumner, Kingman, and Harper communities.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchise owners," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Tony and Cassandra as new franchise owners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Kansas."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors