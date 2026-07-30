Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Palm Springs, California

Local Entrepreneurs Anthony Castillo and Jason Harris Bring Compassionate, Senior-to-Senior Care to the Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care recipients. Now, local residents Anthony Castillo and Jason Harris have opened a new location to serve the Greater Palm Springs area and neighboring communities.

Castillo and Harris were drawn to the business through their shared passion for helping others and personal experiences caring for aging loved ones. Castillo is a retired U.S. Navy Senior Chief with more than 22 years of service. Following his military retirement, he transitioned into the corporate sector, focusing specifically on logistics, hazmat, and safety compliance. Harris is a longtime leader in higher education and training. Throughout their respective careers, both Castillo and Harris have been actively involved in community service, volunteering with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Make-A-Wish, local food banks, and other community-focused nonprofits.

Their decision to join Seniors Helping Seniors® was shaped by personal experiences caring for aging loved ones.Castillo grew up in a traditional Filipino household where caring for older family members was a constant way of life, having lived with his grandparents throughout his upbringing. This gave Castillo firsthand experience on the vital importance of companionship, respect, and deep intergenerational connection. Similarly, Harris grew up witnessing a profound dedication to others; his father served as a pastor and his mother worked as a radiation therapist. Even while balancing these demanding, care-focused careers and family responsibilities, Harris's parents prioritized navigating the challenges of caring for his aging grandparents.

After relocating to Palm Springs from North Carolina in 2023, the couple recognized the growing need for companionship and support among local seniors throughout the Coachella Valley and the challenges many older adults face with isolation and finding reliable support. As they explored opportunities to become business owners, they were drawn to the Seniors Helping Seniors® model because of its emphasis on pairing seniors with senior caregivers who can provide both practical assistance and meaningful companionship.

"We were inspired by the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of seniors while building a business rooted in purpose," said Castillo and Harris. "The Seniors Helping Seniors® model addresses two important needs at once by helping older adults remain independent in their homes while also creating meaningful opportunities for active seniors to stay engaged, valued and connected. We are excited to bring that mission to the Greater Palm Springs area, serving families throughout the entire Coachella Valley and its surrounding areas as a trusted, reliable resource."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in California with its unique care services and approach to caregiver and care recipient matching. This new location in Palm Springs will mark the 27th in the state and will focus on serving the Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Cathedral City, Indio, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Banning, and surrounding areas. The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchise owners," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Anthony and Jason as new franchise owners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout California."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors