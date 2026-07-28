Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Oakland, California

Will Cazalet Brings a Lifelong Commitment to Community and Independent Aging to Oakland and Alameda

OAKLAND, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Will Cazalet has opened a new location to serve the Oakland and Alameda communities.

Cazalet brings decades of leadership experience, having started his career in the energy industry before spending eight years in banking in London and nearly 20 years as a portfolio manager and strategist. Cazalet has resided in Oakland since 2008 and has been committed to strengthening his community through service. He serves on the board of International House, a multicultural residential community at University of California-Berkeley that fosters cross-cultural understanding among students and scholars from more than 70 countries, and is an ambassador for the Real Mental Health Foundation, which advocates for men's mental health through community building, storytelling and research.

Cazalet was inspired by his parents' strong sense of community and compassion for older adults. He remembers welcoming seniors who might otherwise spend the holidays alone into their family's home and accompanying his parents on visits to aging friends, where he witnessed firsthand the loneliness many older adults experienced. Later in life, he also saw the positive impact of his own parents' decision to remain independent in their home for as long as possible. Those experiences ultimately led him to Seniors Helping Seniors®, where he found a mission that aligned with his lifelong belief in helping older adults age with dignity, independence and meaningful companionship.

"I've seen firsthand how important it is for seniors to remain independent while staying connected to their communities," Cazalet said. "Seniors Helping Seniors® offers a compassionate approach that benefits both clients and caregivers, and I'm excited to bring those meaningful relationships and dependable care to older adults and families throughout Oakland and Alameda."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® is expanding in California with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in the Oakland and Alameda communities will mark the 26th in the state and will initially serve Oakland, Alameda, Piedmont and Montclair, with future expansion planned for later in 2026 for additional San Francisco neighborhoods.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchise owners," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Will: as a new franchise owner, he is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Oakland and Alameda."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors