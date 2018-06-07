Seniors Raise Funds And Awareness For Peers Affected By Alzheimer's Disease

Capital Senior Living, one of the nation's largest senior living providers, and its 129 communities have joined The Longest Day®, a global movement led by the Alzheimer's Association to raise funds and awareness to fight this devastating disease. Capital Senior Living aims to raise $50,000 to fight Alzheimer's, which affects one in 10 Americans over the age of 65, including many of the approximately 16,500 residents served by the company.

"It is not only our honor but our duty as those who serve the senior population to join the fight to end this awful disease," said Lawrence Cohen, chief executive officer at Capital Senior Living. "We're proud to team up with the Alzheimer's Association, which provides endless support to those affected by Alzheimer's and those who love and care for them."

Held annually on the summer solstice, The Longest Day symbolizes the challenging journey of those living with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers. Participants will do what they love – dancing, playing bridge, walking, knitting and more– to honor a caregiver, someone living with Alzheimer's, or someone lost to this devastating disease. On June 21, thousands of residents and staff at Capital Senior Living communities will be hosting events and fundraisers around the country, putting their own twist on one of the six activities listed below.

Baking

With bake-a-thons, bake-offs and bake sales, there will be no shortage of delicious treats at Capital Senior Living communities across the country on The Longest Day.

Dancing

Communities are coming together for retro dance parties and generational dance-offs featuring local DJs and entertainment.

Games

Family-friendly games will be found at dozens of communities on June 21, from bingo marathons to casino nights to all-out carnivals.

Gardening

Residents are beautifying their communities and towns by planting community gardens and potting forget-me-nots, which will be available for purchase.

Karaoke

Seniors and their families will sing their favorite hits for their loved ones and their communities at karaoke nights.

Painting

It's never too late to learn a new skill. Painting classes will be held on The Longest Day for residents and friends of select communities.

"The Longest Day honors the heart, strength and endurance of the more than 5 million people living with Alzheimer's in the U.S. and their 16 million caregivers," said Donna McCullough, chief development officer for the Alzheimer's Association. "As a company that cares for families affected by Alzheimer's on a day-to-day basis, Capital Senior Living has witnessed the impact of this disease firsthand. We are grateful to Capital Senior Living and their participants in the Longest Day for their continued commitment and support."

For information about how to get involved or to find a Longest Day event near you, please visit alz.org/capitalseniorliving.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation's largest operators of residential communities for senior adults. The company's operating strategy is to provide value to residents by providing quality senior housing services at reasonable prices. The company's communities emphasize a continuum of care, which integrates independent living, assisted living and memory care services to provide residents the opportunity to age in place. Capital Senior Living operates 129 senior housing communities in geographically concentrated regions, with an aggregate capacity of approximately 16,500 residents. For more information, visit http://www.capitalsenior.com/.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. It is the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's research. The Association's mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Its vision is a world without Alzheimer's. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

