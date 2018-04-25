SeniorSafetyReviews.com Releases Best Medical Alert System Rankings For 2018

The rankings highlight the significant technological improvements medical alert systems have made beyond the basic "help button". Automated fall detection, GPS tracking, medication reminders, mobile capabilities and sleek design options have made medical alerts appealing to a broader audience of older adults with a diverse range of needs.

"Traditional medical alert systems were challenged by a stigma that they were bulky, unattractive and meant for the infirm" says Marc Felgar, Founder and CEO of SeniorSafetyReviews.com. "Those days are past. The last five years have seen them turn from simple "help buttons" into miniature wearable computers, sensors and communication devices with dramatic promise to help even the most active seniors age in place independently, safely and cost effectively" says Felgar.

The most popular new features offered by medical alert systems include:

Fall detection: Over 30% of the time seniors experience a fall, they can't or don't push their button due to unconsciousness or confusion. Automatic fall detection can identify a sudden drop in elevation and call for help, even if the user can't. GPS: New systems combine GPS with up to 5 additional geo-location technologies (beacons, wi-fi, cellular triangulation, etc…) to send help to a user's location in the event of an emergency. Some systems also allow family members to monitor the location of their loved one over the internet. Mobile: Medical alert companies now offer mobile devices for protection outside the home. The most advanced systems will have two-way voice communication, automated fall detection and GPS wrapped into one light, comfortable, attractively designed pendent.

