Senken and Carbonsate Sign EU's Largest Biomass Storage Deal: 50,000 Tonnes of Permanent Carbon Removal

The multi-year offtake secures permanent carbon removal from Carbonsate's Puro.earth-verified biomass geological storage project in Namibia through 2028.

BERLIN, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senken today announces the largest biomass storage deal signed in Europe to date: a multi-year carbon removal offtake with Berlin-based Carbonsate covering 50,000 tonnes of permanent carbon removal between 2026 and 2028.

About the deal

Deliveries begin this year. The agreement is the second-largest buyer commitment in the biomass geological storage (burial) category worldwide, and the largest for a project operating in Africa. Permanent removal is still scarce: the entire market has delivered around 1.5 million tonnes to date, and this single commitment equals roughly 4% of that.

"Demand for permanent carbon removal is already outrunning supply: corporate net-zero targets all point to the same small pool of verified capacity. That gap will define the market for the next decade. We committed for multiple years to secure access for European buyers to credible removal at prices they can plan with."

— Adrian Wons, CEO, Senken

"Long-term commitments like this one give project developers the certainty to build ahead of demand. This agreement supports the expansion of our Namibia storage sites and brings meaningful new supply of verified, high-integrity carbon removal to the market."

— Johanna Broell, Co-founder and CEO, Carbonsate

About the project

Biomass storage, also known as biomass burial, prevents the carbon in waste wood from returning to the atmosphere: sealed in engineered underground chambers, the wood cannot burn or decompose, and the carbon stays locked away for centuries. Because the method needs no energy-intensive capture step, it delivers permanence at a fraction of the price of direct air capture.

About Senken

senken.io Senken is a carbon credit procurement partner providing high-integrity credits and the proof to defend them to auditors, boards and the press. With its Sustainability Integrity Index (SII), Senken vets every credit against 600+ data points, rejects 95% of market projects, and delivers audit-ready documentation. Senken supports large European enterprises, including Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and DZ Bank.

About Carbonsate

carbonsate.com Carbonsate develops biomass storage projects that deliver permanent carbon removal by storing waste wood in engineered underground storage chambers. Each storage site is supported by a proprietary monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) system and independently verified under the Puro.earth standard.

Contact: Katya Pranitskaya; [email protected]