SENKO AND US CONEC SETTLE VSFF CONNECTOR AND ADAPTER PATENT DISPUTES

HICKORY, N.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senko Advanced Components, Inc. and US Conec Ltd. have settled their patent infringement disputes regarding very small form factor fiber optic connectors and adapters ("VSFF Products"). All pending lawsuits on this subject matter are dismissed, as are administrative challenges to the parties' patents in the United States Patent & Trademark Office. As a result, each party retains its current portfolio of patents covering VSFF Products that were at issue in those cases. Under the terms of the agreement, both parties and their licensees, distributors, and customers may continue to offer their current VSFF Products. Also as part of their settlement, Senko will be able to offer MMC connector and adapter products, and US Conec will be able to offer SN connector and adapter products. The parties have also resolved patent disputes regarding MPO products so that both parties and their licensees, distributors, and customers may continue to provide their respective MPO products. The remaining provisions of the parties' agreement remain confidential.

About SENKO

SENKO Advanced Components, Inc. is a global leader in fiber optic connectivity, providing cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving demands of the telecommunications industry. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, SENKO continues to set the standard for excellence in fiber optic technology. For more information about SENKO's innovative optical interconnect solutions, please visit www.senko.com.

About US CONEC

US Conec is a global leader in the design and development of high-density optical interconnects. With over 30 years of innovative experience, the company provides industry leading components for data center and enterprise structured cabling, public networks, circuit board interconnect, and industrial and military markets worldwide. US Conec is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, and is an equity venture of three leading communications technology companies—Corning Optical Communications, Fujikura, and NTT-AT. For more information, please visit www.usconec.com.

