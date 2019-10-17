SENLIS, Recently Launched Women's Clothing Brand, Celebrates New Fall Collection

The event activities are modeled after an ideal weekend in Senlis, France. The boutique will transform into a daily venue on Oct.17-19 , from 11am-7pm for customers to interact with the new Fall collection and the team. Thursday through Saturday events are designed to take our customers through core aspects of the brand: style, an appreciation of French culture, flowers, wellness, and more. Through the events, the team can interact with their customers, draw traffic to their beautiful boutique, and raise brand awareness.

Check out our website here: https://senlis.com/

Event address: 158 N Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

ABOUT SENLIS:

Launched in June 2019, SENLIS specializes in feminine details, floral prints, and effortlessly chic clothing for women. Our clothing features romantic pieces inspired by the impossibly charming town of Senlis, France. Our recent launch this summer of our first collection received instant success. Our Robertson boutique in LA gives people the chance to interact with our product, along with dozens of events we host all over the country. We are a brand formed by a highly-networked team that is collaborative and dynamic toward emerging trends in the fashion industry.

Contact: Chief Branding Officer, Samantha Yanks

samantha@idbrandsllc.com

The SENLIS team is looking forward to this event. Follow our journey below:

https://www.instagram.com/shopsenlis/

SOURCE SENLIS

Related Links

https://senlis.com

