Senmiao Technology Announces Ride-Hailing Platform Operating Metrics for November 2023

News provided by

Senmiao Technology Limited

13 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced the operating metrics for its proprietary online ride-hailing platform for the month of November 2023. In November 2023, Senmiao and its affiliates recorded more than 0.48 million total completed orders, compared to approximately 0.57 million total orders completed in October 2023. The decrease was primarily a result of reduced demand for online ride-hailing services in a softer economic environment, as well as the ongoing impact of the compliance checks by Gaode, Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform partner under the original model1, in Chengdu, one of the main cities where Senmiao operates.

Numbers reported include the number of completed orders from several ride-hailing platform partners in Chengdu, utilizing Senmiao's network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee.

Since the launch of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform in October 2020, approximately 25.8 million rides have been completed using its own platform. More than 9.1 million rides have been completed on several platforms in partnership with Senmiao under the new model3. The number of drivers completing rides via all the platforms (known as Active Drivers) in November 2023 was 5,240, compared to 5,903 in October 2023.

The table below presents approximate unaudited operating metrics of Senmiao and its affiliates' online ride-hailing platform since the launch in October 2020.

Completed
Orders under
Original Model1

(in 000s)

Completed
Orders under
New Model2, 3 
 (in 000s)

Total Completed
Orders

(in 000s)

Total Fares
Paid by Riders

(in 000s USD$)

Active
Drivers

Oct-Dec 2020

1,318


1,318

4,039

N/A

Jan-Dec 2021

13,360

2,485

15,845

49,505

N/A

Jan 2022

455

492

947

3,413

7,085

Feb 2022

344

371

715

2,651

6,008

Mar 2022

534

480

1,014

3,660

7,091

Apr 2022

502

369

871

3,009

6,095

May 2022

581

357

938

3,286

5,989

June 2022

602

319

921

3,290

5,862

July 2022

636

337

973

3,504

5,928

Aug 2022

617

400

1,017

3,583

6,778

Sept 2022

414

114

528

1,712

6,030

Oct 2022

600

306

906

2,794

7,574

Nov 2022

456

298

754

2,267

7,019

Dec 2022

390

267

657

1,973

6,682

Jan 2023

338

239

577

1,928

4,830

Feb 2023

460

276

736

2,328

5,973

Mar 2023

522

313

835

2,614

7,092

Apr 2023

600

256

856

2,748

7,422

May 2023

538

229

767

2,449

7,470

June 2023

524

216

740

2,322

6,891

July 2023

440

250

690

2,205

5,815

Aug 2023

384

233

617

1,962

5,412

Sept 2023

405

201

606

1,892

6,065

Oct 2023

399

170

569

1,731

5,903

Nov 2023

359

125

484

1,448

5,240

Cumulative

25,778

9,103

34,881

112,313

N/A

1 Under the original model, orders coming from partner platforms are completed by Senmiao's own platform. A rider can search for taxi/ride-hailing services on Senmiao's partner platforms, which then provide the rider with options for online ride-sharing service providers, including Senmiao. If the rider selects Senmiao, the order will then be distributed to registered drivers on Senmiao's own platform for viewing and acceptance and then completed by Active Drivers. Senmiao earns commissions for each completed order based on a certain percentage of the value of the order.

2 Under the new model, orders go through partner platforms but do not utilize Senmiao's own platform. Online ride-hailing requests and orders will be completed on the partner platforms utilizing Senmiao and its affiliates' network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee.

3 New model commenced in August 2021.

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances. 

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:

Yiye Zhou
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86 28 6155 4399

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc.
Carolyne Sohn, Vice President
+1 408-538-4577
[email protected]                                                                   

In China
Lucy Ma, Associate
+86 10 5661 7012
[email protected]

Alice Zhang, Associate
+1 212-836-9610
[email protected] 

© 2023 Senmiao Technology Ltd. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Senmiao Technology Limited

Also from this source

Senmiao Technology Announces Ride-Hailing Platform Operating Metrics for October 2023

Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry ...

Senmiao Technology Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.