Senmiao Technology Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement

CHENGDU, China, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced that it has received a letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff, dated March 26, 2024, notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. The letter noted that as a result of the closing bid price of the Company's common stock having been at $1.00 per share or greater for 20 consecutive business days, from February 27, 2024 to March 25, 2024, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and the matter is now closed.

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

