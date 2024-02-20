Senmiao Technology's XXTX Online Ride-hailing Platform Receives Highest Rating for Service Quality and Reputation in Changsha

Senmiao Technology Limited

20 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced that the Company's operating subsidiary Hunan Xixingtianxia Technology Co., Ltd. ("XXTX"), received a Triple-A rating in the service quality and reputation assessment (the "assessment") in Changsha, one of Senmiao's key cities of operation.

The Changsha Urban Public Transportation Affairs Center conducted the annual assessment which included centralized examination ratings and comprehensive daily assessment of all companies operating online ride-hailing platform services in Changsha. XXTX was one of six companies to receive the highest Triple-A rating, out of 21 companies that were assessed from 2022 to 2023.

Xi Wen, Senmiao's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are pleased that XXTX has once again received the highest rating for our operations in Changsha, a key market for Senmiao's online ride hailing business. This Triple-A rating is a testament to the quality of our operation and ability to serve the Changsha population over the past few years. Since the launch of our online ride-hailing platform in late 2020, Senmiao has completed over 26.2 million rides as of the end of 2023, and we look forward to continuing to serve the people of Changsha and all the cities in which we operate with our high quality and compliant services."

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances. 

At the Company:
Yiye Zhou
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86 28 6155 4399

Investor Relations:
The Equity Group Inc.                                                                      In China
Carolyne Sohn, Vice President                                                        Lucy Ma, Associate
+1 408-538-4577                                                                             +86 10 5661 7012
[email protected]                                                                       [email protected]

Alice Zhang, Associate
+1 212-836-9610
[email protected] 

