Senneca Slocombe From Eagle River, Alaska Wins The 2019 National Odor-Eaters® Rotten Sneaker Contest®

For more than 40 years, the Odor-Eaters Rotten Sneaker contest has celebrated kids' active lives – that is, the truly offensive-smelling footwear resulting from so many of the things kids like to do! Today, kids from all over the U.S. look forward to showing off their foul-smelling sneakers for a chance to win a trip to New York for the national competition. This event is the ultimate test – the worst of the worst – and each year demonstrates how smelly kid's sneakers can get while they're doing what they enjoy. This year's contestants had to work hard to win over the judges because our veteran panel knows what it takes to win this competition. Our professional judges include NASA "Master Sniffer" George Aldrich, Chemical Specialist for NASA space missions, Rachel Herz, Ph.D., an expert and author on the psychology of smell, and Buck Wolf from the Huffington Post.

This year Senneca was the grand prize winner of $2,500, out-stinking other contestants including Abigail Wood (Wheaton, IL), Mia Tyler (Aurora, CO), Thira Roberts (Manchester, VT), Rope Jackson (Bellville, TX), Cynthia Lee Nicklaus (Las Cruces, NM), and Asa Kone (Bronx, NY). The champion confessed that her sneakers got dirty and smelly because she wore her sneakers for 2-1/2 years running, playing sports, plus her brother's dog enjoys chewing them up. Cynthia Lee Nicklaus from Las Cruces, New Mexico was the runner-up.

Senneca also received an additional two-night stay in New York City, tickets to the Broadway Show ALADDIN, the Golden Sneaker Award, and a supply of Odor-Eaters products to kick out the odor from her new sneakers. Senneca rotten sneakers will also be enshrined in the Odor-Eaters "Hall of Fumes".

