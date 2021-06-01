Sennheiser Announces New EW-D Digital Wireless Microphone System Now Available at B&H

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is very excited to announce that Sennheiser's new Evolution Wireless Digital microphone systems are now available at our SuperStore and on our website. Based on the equidistant grid technology from the company's top-tier 6000 and 9000 wireless systems, the EW-Ds provide up to 90 channels of wireless audio with ultralow latency and professional-quality digital sound that anybody, even first-time wireless users, can set up quickly and easily.

Introducing the new Sennheiser's Next-Generation Evolution Wireless Digital Microphone System Tweet this Sennheiser's Next-Generation Evolution Wireless Digital Microphone System | First Look Sennheiser's Next Gen Wireless Digital Microphone system

The system's new, redesigned transmitter inputs offer a staggering 134 dB dynamic range, meaning input sensitivity adjustments are simply not required. The EW-D delivers nuanced, crystal-clear 24-bit digital audio and uses Intelligent Diversity Switching to reduce dropouts and ensure clean, interference-free transmission at a maximum range of 330' under ideal conditions. The system operates in a wide 56 MHz UHF bandwidth, giving it the ability to secure a clean channel from 2250 available frequencies.

A Bluetooth low-energy connection allows for automated frequency scan, channel naming, mutes, and other controls on up to 16 mic channels, which can be handled remotely on an iOS or Android smartphone or tablet, with additional channels controlled at the receiver. This BLE connection also allows users to pair the transmitter and receiver from up 120' away. The system offers an operating range of up to 330' and features a half-rack, installation-ready receiver with an easily readable OLED screen that's well suited to event spaces, corporate facilities, educational institutions, houses of worship, and performance venues.

The components are built with durable metal chassis designed to handle the rigors of constant use. Both the handheld and bodypack transmitters will operate for up to 8 hours on AA batteries, but separately available rechargeable battery packs provide up to 12 hours of run time. A dual-charging station for the batteries is also available.

Additional features of the system include:

Ultralow 1.9ms latency helps musicians and performers to maintain timing.

Mute buttons on transmitters can be locked out and overridden from receiver or mobile device.

Two-stage output gain control on receiver.

Rackmount kit included.

Removable ¼-wave antennas included; front mounting, ½-wave, and external antenna options available.

The Evolution Wireless Digital is available in a variety of sets that include a bodypack transmitter or a handheld mic transmitter. The handheld versions feature an interchangeable microphone capsule system and can be purchased with an 835 dynamic cardioid capsule or without a capsule at all, allowing users to choose from a wide variety of Sennheiser and Neumann options. Bodypack sets can be purchased without a microphone, or with an ME 2-II omnidirectional lavalier, an ME 4 cardioid lav, an ME 3 headset mic, or a CI 1 instrument cable for guitar and bass players. Combo sets with a bodypack and a handheld transmitter are also available. There are three UHF frequency ranges to choose from; the Q 1-6 spans from 470.2 to 526 MHz, the R 1-6 from 520 to 576, and the R 4-9 covers 552 to 607.8.

Sennheiser's winning combination of industry-renowned reliability, outstanding digital sound quality, easy mobile device operation, and high channel counts makes the EW-D a remarkably powerful and versatile wireless solution. Give us a call or visit our website to get more information about how the Evolution Wireless Digital system can work for your education, entertainment, worship, and presentation applications.

Learn About the New Sennheiser EW-D Digital Wireless System at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/pro-audio/sennheiser-announces-new-ew-d-digital-wireless-system

Sennheiser's Next-Generation Evolution Wireless Digital Microphone System | First Look

https://youtu.be/ITnFMe_H7rM

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video, Pro Audio

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo Video Pro-Audio

Related Links

https://www.bhphotovideo.com

