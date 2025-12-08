Sennics Unveils Major Breakthroughs in New Eco-Friendly Antioxidant SA6000

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 8, 2025, to commemorate the second anniversary of the Seminar on Future Development Trends in Rubber Additives, Sennics showcased its research achievements from the past two years, highlighting significant progress in developing its novel eco-friendly antioxidant SA6000. Featuring an entirely new chemical structure, SA6000 delivers superior environmental and application performance, with patent secured in both China and the United States. The company is positioned to rapidly scale up production using existing production lines to meet anticipated global demand for new, high-end, and eco-friendly antioxidants.

Building on its robust R&D capabilities and successful track records in product development, Sennics will not only deliver enhanced sustainable products to rubber tire manufacturers, but also contribute meaningfully to global green, low-carbon development and biodiversity conservation, further solidifying its leadership in the global rubber additives industry.

Guided by industry trends and international laws and regulations, Sennics has independently designed over 100 new chemical structures since 2020. One of these breakthroughs enabled the successful development of rubber antioxidant SA6000. Different from para-phenylenediamines (PPDs), its unique chemical structure exhibits enhanced environmental attributes while maintaining excellent formulation compatibility, causing no significant impact on uncured rubber compounds. Moreover, SA6000 provides exceptional protection against ozone and thermo-oxidative aging, and can Improve the blooming issue of tire surface compounds. The dynamic performance of rubber compounds incorporating SA6000 is comparable to those containing 6PPD.

To date, Sennics has completed comprehensive laboratory performance evaluations and large-scale tire testing for SA6000. Results confirm both outstanding protective efficacy and favorable environmental characteristics. As more mileage data are gathered, its outstanding protective efficacy and long-term ecological safety will be further validated.

Sennics filed a patent application for SA6000's innovative technology with the China National Intellectual Property Administration in 2022, concurrently pursuing international patent protection via the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) in multiple countries. By the end of 2024, patent for this innovative technology was secured in both China and the United States.

SA6000 is produced from readily available raw materials with controllable overall costs. Moving forward, Sennics is positioned to rapidly scale up production using existing production lines to meet anticipated market demand. In parallel, the company is advancing the development of bio-based antioxidants and new antioxidant series designed to Improve the blooming issue of tire surface compounds, positioning itself to deliver comprehensive, diversified services for the green and sustainable growth of the global rubber tire industry.

Sennics CEO Gao Shiming said, "Two years ago, at our seminar, we first shared advancements in our new eco-friendly antioxidant development with industry associations, research institutes, and tire manufacturers. Today, SA6000 represents a true breakthrough in both comprehensive performance and ecological safety, offering the industry a transformative high-performance alternative. Going forward, with our technological innovation capabilities and diverse product portfolio, Sennics will be able to deliver more eco-friendly products and solutions that address the future needs of the rubber tire industry."

