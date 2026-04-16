Sennos Raises $20 Million to Accelerate AI-Powered Intelligent Fermentation System, Bringing Total Funding to More Than $50 Million

Strategic investment from TomEnterprise and Jan Ståhlberg will support sales growth, fuel product development, and enable global expansion

DURHAM, N.C., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sennos, the leader in AI sensing, precision hardware, analytics, and automation for the fluidics and fermentation industries, today announced it has raised $20 million in its second funding round in the past 12 months. The investment, led by TomEnterprise, the Stockholm-based investment firm founded by Thomas von Koch and the former CEO of EQT, along with investor Jan Ståhlberg, co-founder and former vice chairman of EQT, brings the total funding to more than $50 million.

The latest investment demonstrates growing investor confidence in Sennos rapidly emerging as the global leader in AI-driven sensing, analytics, and control for the fluid, fermentation, and bio-manufacturing industries. It follows earlier funding rounds that helped establish Sennos' core platform and bring its technology to market. Sennos is now uniquely positioned to scale its capabilities and expand adoption across a broader range of fermentation industries.

According to industry reports from Research and Markets, the global fluid sensor market was valued at $21.92B in 2025 and is projected to reach $34.83B by 2032. In addition, analysis by Grand View Research estimates the broader AI sensor market is predicted to reach $139B by 2033, underscoring accelerating demand for intelligent sensing technologies across industries.

"Fermentation is extraordinary. It is complex, dynamic, mysterious, and it is the foundation to many of the world's most important products. Yet it has remained a difficult process to connect and control," said Jared Resnick, founder and CEO, Sennos. "We saw the problems, recognized the challenges, learned from our failures, have been supported by dream investors, and have now created the solution."

Before Sennos, limited data, from single samples, graphed, and added to spreadsheets was the acceptable norm. That standard only showed frozen moments in time. Sennos identified an opportunity -- an undiscovered layer of technology -- rebuilt the model from first principles and created a new category. Sennosystem technology ingests billions of measurements across multiple parameters, harmonizing all available data, generating a powerful, cumulative effect that is delivered to the end user unfrozen, connected, dynamic and insightful.

By harnessing the power of precision hardware, advanced AI analytics, intuitive interfaces, and the world's largest fermentation data lake, Sennosystem now delivers the world's first live end-to-end intelligent fermentation solution at any scale.

Resnick added, "With this funding, we remain laser focused on democratizing intelligence -- enabling fermentation and fluidics to be fully observable, predictable, and optimized for producers of all sizes. The goal is simple: real-time, predictive control and insights that drive efficiency, consistency, and profitability while reducing waste and unlocking a whole new universe of creative possibilities."

The new capital will be used to accelerate product innovation, expand global market reach, support continued growth, and continue to hire the best in class in all areas of the company. Sennos has built a connected platform that combines edge computing, cloud software, and advanced data intelligence to transform fermentation tanks into smart, data-driven assets.

By capturing and analyzing critical variables such as gravity, temperature, pH, pressure, conductivity and dissolved oxygen in real time, the platform enables producers to better understand and optimize their processes. This includes advancing its patent-pending SennosM3 in-tank sensor technology, enhancing its SennosIQ AI analytics engine, expanding its soft sensor offerings, and deepening integrations with industry software platforms.

"We remain strong believers in Jared and his team and are proud to continue supporting the journey of Sennos," said Thomas von Koch, founder of TomEnterprise. "They are breaking new ground in transforming the fluid, fermentation, and bio-manufacturing industries, and are setting new standards through a truly data-driven approach. That kind of forward-thinking innovation is exactly what we look for when we invest."

"Sennos has developed a new standard for fluid control sensing and analytics," added Jan Ståhlberg, co-founder and former vice chairman, EQT. "Utilizing its integrated hardware, software, AI, and unique data, Sennos visualizes previously unseen data to predict and optimize fluid control outcomes, unmatched by other technologies. The modular design allows for scalability across multiple industries. Partnering with customers, Sennos creates precise, disciplined, and innovative process control. Its continuous-learning AI and vast data access will ultimately enable complete control and prediction in fluid dynamics. Investment potential like this is truly rare to find, and I am proud to be a partner on the journey."

To learn more about Sennos, visit www.sennos.com or visit Booth #2106 at the Brewers Association's Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America, in Philadelphia, on April 21-22.

About Sennos

Sennos is the sensing, analytics, and automation leader for the fermentation and fluidics industries. Its flagship platform, Sennosystem, is powered by the SennosM3 hardware, SennosIQ analytics, and the Sennoslink application, integrating breakthrough sensor engineering and AI-driven signal analysis to make previously hidden biological and chemical dynamics fully quantifiable and controllable. Sennosystem offers producers unprecedented insights to maximize operational performance, eliminate waste, and unlock entirely new production capabilities. With the world's largest repository of real-time fermentation data, Sennos serves producers of any size across fermented beverage and other high-value fluid-based processes. Founded in 2017, Sennos is based in Durham, NC.

Contact:

Erin Farrell Talbot

917-232-9309

[email protected]

SOURCE Sennos