Senomyx Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date for Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 4:05 p.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Senomyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNMX), a leading company using proprietary taste science technologies to discover, develop, and commercialize novel flavor ingredients and natural high intensity sweeteners, will issue its financial results on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 4:05 p.m. Eastern time (1:05 p.m. Pacific time) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Given the commencement of the strategic review process to explore and evaluate all available strategic options, as announced last month, Senomyx has decided to only issue an earnings press release and will not be conducting its usual concurrent conference call. In recognition of the fact that additional information has historically been provided on such conference calls, the first quarter earnings press release is intended to provide investors with a more comprehensive discussion of the Company's financial results and operational progress.

About Senomyx, Inc. 
Senomyx discovers novel flavor ingredients and natural high intensity sweeteners that allow food and beverage companies to create better-for-you products. Under its direct sales program, Senomyx sells its Complimyx® brand flavor ingredients, Sweetmyx®, Savorymyx®, and Bittermyx®, to flavor companies for use in a wide variety of foods and beverages. In addition, Senomyx has partnerships with leading global food, beverage, and ingredient supply companies, which are currently marketing products that contain Senomyx's flavor ingredients. For more information, please visit www.senomyx.com.

Company Contact:
Dave Humphrey         
Vice President, Finance          
Senomyx, Inc.
858-646-8305 
Dave.Humphrey@Senomyx.com

Investor Relations:
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Liolios Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
SNMX@liolios.com

 

