Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces the launch of Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 20 mg and 30 mg in the U.S. market

News provided by

Senores Pharmaceuticals Inc.

25 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the launch of Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 20 mg and 30 mg, a bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Cardene Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, of Chiesi USA, Inc. in the U.S. market. The product will be marketed by Burel Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules USP are indicated for the management of patients with chronic stable angina (effort-associated angina) and for the treatment of hypertension.

Continue Reading
Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces the launch of Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 20 mg and 30 mg in the U.S. market (PRNewsfoto/Senores Pharmaceuticals Inc.)
Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces the launch of Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 20 mg and 30 mg in the U.S. market (PRNewsfoto/Senores Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has been granted a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) designation for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 20 mg and 30 mg. Therefore, with this approval, Senores is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity upon commercial marketing. 

"We are pleased to announce the commercial launch of Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules in the U.S. through our marketing partner," stated Dhananjay Barot, Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "At Senores, the pursuit for better healthcare drives our actions. With this launch and an ever-expanding product portfolio, we envision a healthier tomorrow," stated Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited.

About Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc.  

Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Georgia, USA is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. market. The company has more than 20 products commercially launched or filed with the USFDA.

For more information about Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc., please visit  www.senorespharma.com

Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Georgia
USA

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219865/Senores_Pharmaceticals.jpg

SOURCE Senores Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.