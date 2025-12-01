SENRITSU MEIKYŪ: Mei - A Labyrinth Rises from the Everyday Walkthrough XR Horror Experience "SENRITSU MEIKYŪ: Mei" Opens at Kuraso Place Korinbo in Kanazawa

KANAZAWA, Japan, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanazawa Biyori, a local information platform, highlights not only traditional crafts and cuisine but also new cultural experiences that reflect the evolving landscape of the city. This winter, a new VR horror attraction titled "SENRITSU MEIKYŪ: Mei" will open at Kuraso Place Korinbo, a commercial complex in the Korinbo district of Kanazawa.

Inspired by the world of "SENRITSU MEIKYŪ – The Haunted Hospital," a renowned horror attraction at Fuji-Q Highland, this immersive experience is reimagined through XR (Cross Reality) technology. The event will run from Friday, November 28, 2025 to Sunday, March 1, 2026, marking the first time this walkthrough VR horror experience will be hosted in Kanazawa.

A 1 km "Virtual Hospital" You Traverse on Foot

In "SENRITSU MEIKYŪ: Mei," participants wear VR goggles and walk through a deeply immersive horror experience. The setting is a fictional abandoned hospital where strange phenomena reportedly occurred during the construction of a previous VR attraction.

Guests assume the role of external investigators for a paranormal research agency known as the Bureau of Anomalous Phenomena, tasked with uncovering the cause of these mysteries.

Though the physical venue is limited in size, the Scape® XR platform dramatically expands the perceived environment, creating an eight-floor labyrinth equivalent to approximately one kilometer in length. As participants turn corners, climb stairs, and call out to teammates, they gradually become fully absorbed—forgetting the confines of the actual floor.

Each session lasts about 30 minutes, and all participants appear as avatars within the same virtual space, where their reactions—stopping, jumping, or gasping—are visible to one another in real time, enhancing the shared experience.

Why Kanazawa Biyori Is Paying Attention

Transforming Everyday Space into a Temporary Stage

The venue is located on the third floor of Kuraso Place Korinbo, near the busy Korinbo intersection. This area, typically frequented for shopping and dining, will temporarily host a virtual labyrinth layered onto everyday life. This blending of daily life and entertainment creates a distinctive new attraction for the city center.

Accessible Design for Visitors from Near and Far

Participants follow a guided route after donning their goggles, making it easy to enjoy the attraction even without prior knowledge of the building layout. All key story context and safety instructions are available in both Japanese and English, making the experience accessible to first-time visitors and international travelers alike.

Event Overview

Title: SENRITSU MEIKYŪ: Mei

Dates: November 28, 2025 (Fri) – March 1, 2026 (Sun)

Venue: Kuraso Place Korinbo, 3rd Floor

(2-1-1 Korinbo, Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture)

Opening Hours:

Weekdays: 3:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Weekends & Holidays: 10:00 AM – 8:30 PM

Each session lasts approximately 30 minutes. Admission (incl. tax):

Weekdays: Adults ¥2,750 / Under 18 ¥2,200

Weekends & Holidays: Adults ¥3,300 / Under 18 ¥2,750

Languages Supported: Japanese and English

Tickets: Advance reservations via the official website

https://x.gd/AG6fzn

Organized by: SENRITSU MEIKYŪ: Mei Kanazawa Executive Committee

Original Concept: Fuji-Q Highland (SENRITSU MEIKYŪ)

Production: ABAL

Cooperation: SENRITSU MEIKYŪ: Mei Deployment Committee

Contact for Inquiries

Kanazawa Biyori Co., Ltd.

Sunpia Izumigaoka 511, 255 Fushimishinmachi, Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture

Email: [email protected]

About Kanazawa Biyori

Kanazawa Biyori is a regional media platform dedicated to covering news and stories from the Kanazawa, Noto, and Kaga areas through the lens of its locally based editorial team. In addition to showcasing seasonal scenery, traditional crafts, and culinary culture, the site highlights innovative projects—such as SENRITSU MEIKYŪ: Mei—that bring fresh energy into everyday life in the city.

SOURCE Kanazawa Biyori