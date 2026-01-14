SENS Eliminates the #1 Cause of Generator Failure, Showcases Integrated Power Solutions at POWERGEN 2026

Fully integrated engine-starting systems support mission-critical power with system-level approach

LONGMONT, Colo., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stored Energy Systems (SENS), a leader in power solutions for mission-critical infrastructure, will showcase its fully integrated engine-starting and DC power systems at POWERGEN 2026, addressing what industry experts continue to cite as the number one cause of generator failure: starting battery failure embedded within fragmented, multi-vendor DC starting architectures.

Learn more: https://www.sens-usa.com/eliminate-generator-failure

The SENS SuperTorque® 8R integrates engine start batteries, best battery selectors (BBS), and chargers into a single, factory-tested engine-starting system designed to eliminate the most common cause of generator failure: starting battery issues. The system also brings up to a 90% reduction in space compared to traditional systems.

Across data centers, utilities, oil and gas facilities, and other mission-critical environments, operators rely on standby generators as the last line of defense against downtime. However, despite advances in generator technology, simple battery failures remain the leading cause of engine starting failure.

"When generators fail, it's because the starting system didn't perform when it mattered most," said Olen Scott, Chief Commercial Officer at SENS. "The industry has spent decades optimizing engines, but far less time engineering the DC systems responsible for starting and sustaining them. We're changing that with fully integrated systems that have reliability designed in from day one."

The System-Level Approach

Traditional generator starting architectures rely on multi-vendor, field-assembled systems with separate batteries, chargers, racks, disconnects, and wiring sourced from multiple suppliers and installed under tight timelines. This approach introduces variability, increases installation complexity, and creates multiple failure points, especially in today's environment of labor shortages, compressed schedules, and accelerated deployment timelines.

SENS takes a system-level approach to DC power and engine starting, bringing engineering, assembly, and factory testing under one roof to deliver pre-engineered, single-part-number systems designed to perform under worst-case conditions and decrease or even eliminate the need for maintenance. For example, the company's SuperTorque® 8R combines batteries, charging, switching, protection, and disconnects into a single solution.

POWERGEN 2026: Integrated Solutions Designed for Mission-Critical Applications

At POWERGEN 2026, SENS will feature the SuperTorque® line of genset engine systems, PowerCab™2 – a fully integrated, factory-assembled DC power system, and much more.

SENS will exhibit at Booth #721, where attendees can see demonstrations, speak with SENS engineers, and learn how integrated engine-starting and DC power systems are reshaping the definition of reliable power.

To learn more, visit https://www.sens-usa.com/events/powergen.

About SENS

Stored Energy Systems (SENS) delivers integrated DC power and engine-starting systems for mission-critical applications. For more than 50 years, SENS has reduced operational risk through reliable power systems, helping customers simplify infrastructure and protect uptime.

SOURCE Stored Energy Solutions