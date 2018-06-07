Sensa by Cosentino Introduces Five New Colors

While other natural stone on the market is porous and susceptible to stains from everyday use, Sensa by Cosentino comes equipped with Senguard®, a deep treatment applied during the manufacturing process that protects the stone helping eliminate required sealing for years to come—saving homeowners both time and money and reducing the risk of darkening that comes with repeated applications of standard sealers. True to Cosentino's commitment to quality and durability, Sensa comes with a 15-year transferrable warranty.

"The active, busy lifestyle of today's homeowner demands durable, low-maintenance surfacing," says Massimo Ballucchi, Director of Marketing for Cosentino North America. "While both Silestone quartz and ultra-compact Dekton from Cosentino offer a great solution, there remains a segment of the market that prefers the natural elegance of what Mother Nature creates. The high-performance benefits make Sensa another perfect choice for kitchen countertops and other surfaces throughout the home. We're delighted to expand our offering and introduce it to the marketplace."

Luna Blanca evokes maroon and gray tones that fall across a moon white background to accomplish an innovative design. Luna Blanca is a polished Indian color, and an elegant option for countertops, walls and flooring.

Silver Blue subtly blends white and blue ripples on a natural silver background to create a bold tone, with a metallic finish and a high end design. Silver Blue is a polished, new to market color, from Spain.

Smoky White, found in India, swirls black, white and silver waves to create an exotic design of natural stone.

White Alamo blends cool grays and whites with hints of blacks to discover a stunning work of natural art. White Alamo is a polished, new to market color from Brazil.

White Napoli is a polished Brazilian stone with highlights of gray and black on a creamy white background.

Sensa retails from $36 to $89 per square foot, depending on color, thickness and finish and is available in 35 hues. It is available at all Lowe's Home Improvement locations nationwide, Cosentino Centers and kitchen and bath dealers. It also offers a 15-year transferable limited manufacturer's warranty. For more information, visit https://www.sensagranite.com/ or https://lowes.sensagranite.com/.

About the Cosentino Group

The Cosentino Group is a global, family-owned company that produces and distributes high value innovative surfaces for architecture and design. As a leading company, Cosentino imagines and anticipates together with its customers and partners design solutions that offer value and inspiration to people' lives. This goal is made possible by pioneering brands that are leaders in their respective segments such as Silestone®, Dekton® and Sensa by Cosentino®. Technologically advanced surfaces, which allow the creation of unique designs for the home and public spaces.

The group bases its development on international expansion, an innovative research and development program, respect for the environment and sustainability, and its ongoing corporate commitment to society and the local communities where it operates, education, equality and health & safety.

The Cosentino Group currently distributes its products and brands in more than 80 countries, from its headquarters in Almeria (Spain). Currently Cosentino is present in 32 countries, with its own assets in 30 of them. The group has seven factories (six in Almería (Spain and one in Brazil), one intelligent logistic platform in Spain, and more than 140 commercial and business units throughout the world. More than 90% of Cosentino Group's financial turnover comes from international markets.

