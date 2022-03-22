Sensa Partners with Sedgwick to Create Optimal Claims Process for its Proactive, Life-Saving Insurance

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensa, the first proactive insurance company, today announced that Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits, and integrated business solutions, will serve as the third-party administrator (TPA) for its recently launched automotive insurance, offering real-time help at the policyholder's moment of need. Sedgwick's comprehensive, end-to-end claims and loss management offering will utilize Sensa's analysis of vehicle damage and bodily injuries to optimize an efficient claims process as Sensa rolls out across the United States, reducing the claims hassle for policyholders and agents alike.

Sensa's auto insurance offering features its proprietary sensor, which is activated only when the force of impact indicates a collision. The sensor automatically detects an accident and precisely analyzes damages and injuries, ensuring the right assistance is proactively dispatched quickly to the scene and relaying pre-filled information to ensure a smoother claims process. Personalized, professional help is available in real-time, 24/7 via Sensa's support team, and lifesaving support is provided when needed at the scene of any accident.

Sensa is committed to streamlining the claims process via innovative technology and digitization, representing the "Property-to-Cloud" revolution within the insurance industry. Sensa's proven sensor technology along with Sedgwick's auto solution will ensure an optimized claims administration experience for Sensa's policyholders and agents.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to support Sensa and their policyholders with claims administration services, a nationwide network of appraisers and vehicle repair shops, as well as roadside assistance services," said Chris Mayo, Sedgwick's Senior Vice President of Operations. "Combining Sedgwick's auto claims expertise with Sensa's smart sensor technology ensures we take good care of people in their time of need."

The new program is also grounded in a shared core value of providing a caring experience that goes beyond just handling the claim. From immediately assisting policyholders at the scene of an accident through an optimized claims process, the two companies are taking care of people in their most unsettling and stressful moments.

"This partnership is based on a joint mission to put people first," said Dr. Itay Bengad, CEO and Co-founder of Sensa. "It is a privilege to work with such an experienced company as Sedgwick, a leader in the industry with expertise supporting and processing countless claims efficiently, to ensure our policyholders are truly supported in their time of need."

Sensa's proactive automotive insurance is now available in Illinois with further states due to be added in the coming weeks. The company will launch additional proactive insurance offerings, including home insurance, later this year.

About Sensa

Sensa is the first proactive insurance company, guaranteeing premium emergency services to all its policyholders. Sensa provides proactive, real-time professional support 24/7 at the scene of a loss event, at no extra cost. Powered by its innovative sensor, Sensa automatically detects an incident and precisely analyzes damages and injuries, ensuring the best medical and logistical support at the moment of truth. Founded by Itay Bengad, MD, and engineers Gilad Avrashi and Eli Zerah, Sensa is backed by investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Target Global, Volvo, Hyundai Motors, and Nationwide. Sensa is headquartered in Austin, Texas with an R&D center in Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.joinsensa.com or contact an agent toll free at (833) 524-2420.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of nearly 30,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

