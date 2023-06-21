Sensational Memoir Unleashed: "LOLITA LOGIC - Sex Lies and How Traci Lords and I Destroyed Porn, Almost" by Stewart Nelson Dell

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brace yourself for a literary storm as New Dell Publishing, Inc. P.A. proudly presents the jaw-dropping memoir, "LOLITA LOGIC - Sex Lies and How Traci Lords and I Destroyed Porn, Almost," authored by the enigmatic Stewart Nelson Dell. This scorching exposé catapults readers into the turbulent depths of the mid-1980s, unraveling the raw, heart-wrenching, and at times, brutal truth behind the sordid affair between the audacious eighteen-year-old Traci Lords and the inscrutable thirty-one-year-old Stewart Dell.

A fascinating well written account of a world news event I remember very well. Everyone wondered, did Traci Lords turn herself in to make loads of money from her last porno movire? This book reveals the truth in a satisfying emotional and thrilling narrative which left me unable to put it down. The story of two very messed up people who found themselves caught in a whirlwind of events which lead to the near collapse of the porn industry.
Author Stewart Nelson Dell is a retired serial entrepreneur including film production and distribution, IT, sports, and organic food export, and manager of a boutique venture capital firm, Dell lives in Boquete, Panama where he owns and operates an ozone therapy business. He is an avid cyclist, hiker, an equine endurance rider, and practices yoga and meditation. He began writing in 2014 and has been published in various travel magazines.
Within the riveting pages of "LOLITA LOGIC," the dark secrets that Traci Lords concealed from Stewart and the entire porn industry come tumbling out in a shocking revelation. This titillating tale reveals the clandestine saga of a young ingenue who, from the tender age of fifteen, manipulated her way into an estimated forty X-rated pornographic films, leaving behind a trail of deceit and destruction that would change the course of the industry forever.

"LOLITA LOGIC" fearlessly bares the naked truth, delving deep into the twisted labyrinth of their highly dysfunctional relationship. As they embark on a treacherous journey of passion, power, and betrayal, our malevolent conspiracy threatens to annihilate the very foundation of the pornographic empire Traci once ruled.

Stewart Nelson Dell, with unflinching honesty, pours his heart and soul onto the pages of this memoir, ensuring that no stone is left unturned. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster ride of emotions as you traverse the dark underbelly of the porn industry, unmasking its darkest secrets and witnessing the unbridled chaos that ensues when two souls entwine in a dangerous liaison challenging the very fabric of society's norms.

"LOLITA LOGIC" is a no-holds-barred account of passion and deception, a heart-stopping journey through a world where love, lust, and ambition collide in an explosive confluence. Prepare to be captivated, shocked, and utterly enthralled by the astonishing tale that will shatter your preconceptions and leave you questioning everything you thought you knew.

Get ready to bear witness to the truth that was kept hidden for decades. "LOLITA LOGIC - Sex Lies and How Traci Lords and I Destroyed Porn, Almost" is now available in on-line bookstores nationwide. Embrace the unvarnished reality and dare to embark on a literary voyage that will leave an indelible mark on your soul.

For media inquiries, please contact:

New Dell Publishing, Inc. P.A. Phone: (310) 272-9288 Email: [email protected] 

About New Dell Publishing, Inc. P.A.: New Dell Publishing, Inc. P.A. is a trailblazing publishing house committed to delivering gripping narratives that challenge societal norms. With an unyielding dedication to truth and storytelling, we redefine the literary landscape by unveiling transformative stories that capture the essence of the human experience. Visit http://www.lolitalogic.com.

LOLITA LOGIC is available in print and eBook on most platforms and on Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.com/Lolita-Logic-Famous-Teenage-Destroyed/dp/969289293X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=137KQ7HH9DT8R&keywords=lolita+logic&qid=1677261031&s=books&sprefix=lolita+logic%2Cstripbooks%2C168&sr=1-1

