Sensational Morro Bay 4th of July Events that Celebrate Summer Fun

MORRO BAY, Calif., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Besides being designated as one of the "10 Best Bargain Trips for 2018" by Budget Travel, Morro Bay is THE place to celebrate all summer long. Located on scenic Highway 1 half-way between Los Angeles and San Francisco, this active harbor town is pulling out all the stops this summer with exciting special events starting with annual 4th of July parades & Family Fun Day and ending with the renowned Avocado & Margarita Festival. Don't miss out!

Morro Bay, CA is known for their delicious avocado farms and this event this is the best way to celebrate green happiness. Taste of the Grove is an elegant farm to table event celebrating Morro Bay's avocado industry.

"We kick off summer with a bang every 4th of July! This family fun day starts with our annual skateboard race, then a patriotic bike parade, and we've added a new paddle parade through the harbor that ends up at Tidelands Park," explains Jennifer Little, Morro Bay Tourism Manager. "We end the summer with an amazing food and libation event that focuses on our incredible avocado farming industry in Morro Bay. The annual Avocado & Margarita festival was named one of the 12 the Best Food Festivals happening this fall nationwide by Travel & Leisure in 2017. This is not to be missed."

Celebrate 4th of July with Parades & Family Fun Day at the Park!

10 am – Skateboard Race

12 pm – Bike Parade from the Rock

2 pm – Paddle Parade in the harbor (NEW this year!!)

Activities at Tidelands Park - Kid's Carnival, Food and Music!

Play carnival games, enjoy the bounce house, and win patriotic prizes! Here's the event stage line-up:



11 am

Live Music by The Cinders 1 pm

Opening Flag Ceremony 2 pm

Magic by Chris Lopez 3 - 5 pm

Live Music by Shameless

Park and Take the trolley to Family Fun Day!

See the Fireworks display from our neighboring community to the North Cayucos aboard the Deck of a Boat launched from Morro Bay Harbor

After a full day of patriotic pizzazz in Morro Bay, keep the fun going and board a boat in the Morro Bay Harbor to watch the Cayucos Fireworks Show from the sea:

Sub Sea Tours: Evening cocktail cruise to Cayucos for fireworks. Call for more information at (805) 772-9463.

Evening cocktail cruise to for fireworks. Call for more information at (805) 772-9463. Virg's Landing: Venture to Cayucos for the spectacular fireworks show from 7 pm-10 pm .

Reserve your seat by calling (805)772-1222.

Venture to for the spectacular fireworks show from . Reserve your seat by calling (805)772-1222. Red Anchor Charters: Secure a private sailing charter to the Cayucos fireworks show

for up to 6 people. Call (805) 235-5488 to book.

Secure a private sailing charter to the fireworks show for up to 6 people. Call (805) 235-5488 to book. Morro Bay Landing: Call for more information at (805)771-5500.

For more information and to check out other exciting summer events, click here: http://morrobay.org/events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Susan Hartzler

Public Relations Manager

Mental Marketing

818-585-8641

197023@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensational-morro-bay-4th-of-july-events-that-celebrate-summer-fun-300664774.html

SOURCE Morro Bay

Related Links

http://www.morrobay.org

