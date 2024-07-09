Sense and Xylem's Sensus Team to Drive a New Standard for High-Resolution Data with Next-Generation 1MHz Meter

Collaboration will advance grid edge intelligence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense , the leader in embedded intelligence that transforms the relationship between people, homes, and the grid, and the Sensus team of Xylem (NYSE: XYL), which provides remotely-managed products and solutions for investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, and municipalities, are collaborating on what is expected to be the first electric meter capable of capturing and processing 1 MHz data in North America. The increase in fidelity from the high-resolution data (1MHz), will enable Sense to detect and locate anomalies on the grid, especially those near the home—an area where operators have traditionally lacked visibility.

The combined capabilities of Sense and Xylem's Sensus solution will help utilities address today's most pressing challenges. These include grid reliability amidst increasing risk of extreme weather events, rapid electrification, more intermittent renewables and integration of distributed energy resources. It also enables utilities to meet regulatory imperatives to maximize grid-enhancing technology investments.

"Our collaboration is a winning combination for electric utilities and their customers," said Derl Rhoades, Director of Electric Metrology for Xylem's Sensus team. "The 1MHz samples will aid utilities in dynamic grid operations and innovative rate creation, all while providing their customers with the ability to manage their home energy costs."

The partnership is anticipated to raise the bar on what can be accomplished through intelligence embedded at the grid edge. To unlock 1MHz sampling, Sense's real-time edge intelligence software will be embedded in the Sensus electric meter.

"The lesson we keep learning is that with more data we enable new generations of capabilities. By sampling at 1 MHz and using edge computing, we are able to process almost one billion times the amount of data currently available in the 15-minute interval data from first generation smart meters," said Mike Phillips, CEO of Sense. "Just as advancements in AI are being driven by large language models, such as GPT-4, made possible by a significant increase in data, Sense's technology and grid-edge processing will enable the next level of real-time intelligence needed to manage an increasingly complex grid."

Utilities are also increasingly looking for software that can solve problems more cost-effectively than traditional hardware approaches and help position them to address future unknowns in the energy transition. By embedding intelligence as updatable software, the core components of energy infrastructure can adapt over time and connect to the evolving set of smart devices that consumers are adopting, all without replacing hardware. This approach allows systems to address increasing amounts of electrification in the home while increasing the reliability of the grid.

About Sense

Sense is making the energy transition accessible to everyone. Sense's embedded intelligence redefines how utilities and consumers interact with homes and the grid. By partnering with meter manufacturers, Sense delivers software driven by high-resolution data that's vital for utilities to better engage with customers, detect devices, balance load, forecast demand and identify anomalies. Our consumer-facing app makes homes smarter, empowering home dwellers to make better use of their energy, lower electricity bills, and reduce their carbon footprint. Learn more at https://sense.com.

