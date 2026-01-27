Sense Announces Strategic Investment from Analog Devices

New investment will enable further development of scalable grid edge technologies for a reliable grid

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense , a leader in grid edge intelligence, today announced it has received a strategic investment from Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. This new investment enables further development of grid edge intelligence and management solutions for grid operators.

Redefining the future of intelligent systems by evolving from a component supplier into a trusted provider of complete solutions and actionable insights for grid solutions, ADI is the ideal partner for developing the grid edge processing necessary for the energy transition. Together, the companies will work with smart meter developers and others in the energy industry to accelerate the adoption of high performance data and computation capabilities to enable a smarter grid.

"Analog Devices and Sense are strongly aligned in our belief that smart meters are the ideal platform for a more intelligent electric grid, which is key to cost-effectively unlocking the energy transition," Sense CEO Mike Phillips said. "Meters are at the intersection of homes and buildings and the grid, and with the right data and computational capabilities, meters can provide the distributed intelligence needed to better manage our energy resources."

Sense turns high-resolution waveform data in modern smart meters into real-time insights, giving utilities unprecedented visibility into the distribution grid. This software also can provide consumers with real-time applications to better manage energy use in their homes, including automating key devices to better match the availability of energy on the grid.

"For intelligence at the edge, the industry needs scalable and affordable solutions that can extract actionable real-time insights for consumers and enable meaningful visibility and controls for grid operators," said Vitaly Goltsberg, General Manager, Energy at ADI. "Sense's software-first approach demonstrates what's possible when efficient computation is designed to run directly on the meter, enabling advanced AI algorithms to operate within the constraints of critical infrastructure. This kind of edge intelligence aligns closely with ADI's utilization of advanced sensing and high-performance compute to help grid operators make smarter decisions at the grid edge, driving greater resilience and enabling a more sustainable world."

Sense has focused on integrating software into smart meters for nearly a decade. As a pioneer of deploying software solutions in next generation smart meters, the company has expanded its partnerships with meter manufacturers and electric utility companies. Over the next decade, Sense software will be deployed on tens of millions meters in the United States, and those utilities will have access to consumer engagement, load visibility, and fault detection solutions designed to help utilities manage all assets on the distribution grid.

"Sense is helping unlock a new layer of intelligence across the distribution grid," said Amith Kota, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Landis + Gyr, a global energy technology leader and early adopter of Sense technology. "We believe software like this will be essential to the future of AMI by enabling utilities to see more of the grid in real time, respond faster to emerging risks, and operate a system that is more adaptive to changing demands."

ADI joins existing investors in supporting the company's mission to empower utilities with the knowledge and solutions required to build a more affordable and resilient electric grid.

About Sense

Sense is making the energy transition accessible to everyone. Sense's embedded intelligence redefines how utilities and consumers interact with homes and the grid. By partnering with meter manufacturers, Sense delivers software driven by high-resolution data that's vital for utilities to better engage with customers, detect devices, balance load, forecast demand and identify anomalies. Our consumer-facing app makes homes smarter, empowering home dwellers to make better use of their energy, lower electricity bills, and reduce their carbon footprint. Learn more at https://sense.com .

