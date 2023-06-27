Sense Expands Leadership Team with New Chief Commercial Officer

Former Amazon Ring executive Andrew Vloyanetes brings mass-market consumer experience to drive growth, expand Sense market share, and increase adoption of Sense

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sense, the leader in real-time home energy intelligence, announced the addition of Andrew Vloyanetes as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Andrew will develop and execute Sense's commercial strategy to expand Sense's consumer and energy solutions through partnerships with leading smart meter manufacturers and utilities. With nearly 25 years of experience in consumer electronics across both B2C and B2B environments, Vloyanetes, a former General Manager at Amazon's Ring, brings unmatched expertise to Sense.

Andrew Vloyanetes, Chief Commercial Officer

"I have a true passion for consumer-centric IoT products that improve our lives, and I'm thrilled to be joining Sense, a company that has long been at the forefront of climate tech innovation," said Andrew Vloyanetes, Chief Commercial Officer at Sense. "My dedication for technology is now directed towards minimizing our carbon footprint, working towards a cleaner future for my children and the generations to come."

At Ring, Vloyanetes led the go-to-market strategy and execution for all B2B business globally, including the custom installer vertical, security vertical, electrician vertical, and National Home builder vertical. He first started in the industry at Sonos, where he worked across multiple disciplines including sales, marketing, training, and business development.

In the past year, Sense has brought new hires from industry-leading tech companies including SpaceX, Amazon, and Google Nest and grew its headcount by 79%.

"As we work with utilities and meter makers to bring Sense to millions of homes, we are excited that Andrew is joining us. His deep consumer and IoT experience combined with his background in working with partners to bring products to market at scale will solidify our role as software and intelligence for utilities and consumers," said Mike Phillips, CEO and Co-Founder at Sense.

A second key addition to Sense's team, Jeff Wahl has joined as Head of Utility Sales. Previously serving as Vice President of Strategy and Growth at Bidgely, a Silicon Valley-based utility software company, Wahl brings extensive industry experience to Sense. Wahl will lead Sense's utility sales team, driving revenue growth through innovative customer and grid services solutions.

About Sense

Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs.Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Sense