Sense is Named ClimateTech Company of the Year by the New England Venture Capital Association

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense has been named ClimateTech Company of the Year at the 10th annual NEVY Awards, a recognition by the New England Venture Capital Association ( NEVCA ). The 10th annual NEVY Awards recognize the top innovators, investors and companies in the region. Through the award, NEVCA celebrates companies committed to leveraging science and technology for a better tomorrow.

Said Sense CEO Mike Phillips, "As the world moves steadily toward decarbonizing the grid and electrifying homes, consumers will play an important part in the energy transition. Through our collaborations with utilities and other partners, we're making Sense accessible to millions of people who will reduce their home's carbon emissions through small steps that will add up to a big impact on climate change."

Sense has been integrated into next generation smart meters and smart electrical panels from leading energy companies. Through these partnerships, Sense intelligence is being built into millions of homes, where it can automate energy savings, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to the grid's flexibility.

The NEVYs honor both early- and late-stage companies, as well as the venture capitalists who support them, and cover a broad spectrum of the region's thriving industry clusters. Sense joins an impressive list of outstanding companies from around New England, in categories across the innovation landscape, including Technology, Life Sciences, Healthcare and MedTech.

About Sense

Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and more efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit sense.com .

About the New England Venture Capital Association

The New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) works toward a collaborative, inclusive, and prosperous innovation ecosystem. Through unique programs, critical policy work, and dynamic local events and regional marketing, the NEVCA invests in the entrepreneurial ecosystem on behalf of the VC community.

VCs are only as successful as the entrepreneurs in whom they invest and the environments in which those investments grow. We don't just host events: we act as a network, catalyst, and resource for the innovation economy, from celebrations to education; legislative advocacy to workforce development.

