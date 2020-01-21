Sense is named to 2020 Global Cleantech 100, recognizing the company's smart home innovation for a sustainable, energy-efficient future

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense, the innovator in smart home energy, has been named a 2020 Global Cleantech 100 company by Cleantech Group. From thousands of innovators worldwide, Cleantech Group selected Sense for its list of the 100 private, independent and for-profit companies best positioned to contribute to a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. The 2020 Global Cleantech 100 is the 11th edition of the respected annual guide to the leading companies and themes in sustainable innovation.

"We're honoured that Cleantech Group has recognized Sense as a top cleantech innovator," said Mike Phillips, Sense CEO. "At Sense, our mission is to inspire and empower people to make changes to live more sustainably and reduce the planet's energy consumption, home by home."

The list combines Cleantech Group's research data with qualitative judgements from nominations and insight from a global 80-member expert panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the expert panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem. The Global Cleantech 100 program is sponsored by Chubb.

"It feels right that our first list of the future-defining 2020s, should see a continued strengthening in the representation of truly impactful and necessary innovations to transform our diets, to enable a more renewable-heavy energy system, and to capture and utilize the vast levels of CO2 we have been freely emitting for decades," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "Also included in our 2020 list are some big and critical shots at solving global problems – from proving out fusion and next-gen batteries to zero carbon aviation."

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with a growing international presence in London. Our parent company, Enovation Partners, is based in Chicago.

About Sense

Sense is the first company to give consumers engaging, real-time analytics on energy consumption in their homes right on their mobile devices. Its mission is to make all homes intelligent through its fitness tracker for the home, helping consumers save money and live safer with more energy-efficient households. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying major energy drains in their home so they can substantially reduce their energy costs. Sense has received investments from two of the world's largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis + Gyr. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com.

