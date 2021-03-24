Sense Month Announced for April Signals Fresh Start

RESEARCH TRIANGLE REGION, N.C., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Evolution and its SenseMapping practice team announce the first Sense Month for April.

Sense Month celebrates sensory intelligence and sensemaking. Design for the five human senses and sensemaking in the head, heart and gut.

Sense Month logo representing the diversity of human sensory intelligence and sensemaking.

Sense Month represents an unprecedented opportunity for a fresh start for businesses to make an intentional first impression again – and new businesses to make a full sensory impression right from the start – whether in-person or distributed and online.

Five sessions in April hosted by Content Evolution's SenseMapping team on Fridays at Noon ET will help you take advantage of this moment.

What does your business look like? Sound like? Feel like? Smell like? Taste like? Join us and you'll quickly learn how to design in this space for both your organization and your customers. Discover why sensory intelligence can boost your presence and bond your customers to the experience you deliver.

Practice leader Kevin Clark says, "our team includes the remarkable talents of Dr. Kaz Yamazaki and Dr. Stacey Baer working with me during the early days of ThinkPad notebook computer experience design – and the visual intelligence of Jim Kwolyk and organization design expertise of Todd Hoskins, all Content Evolution federation members. During Sense Week we will also have great guests with us, such as audio branding legend Audrey Arbeeny, CEO of Audiobrain."

Learn more about Sense Month and register for sessions starting Thursday 25 March at www.sensemapping.world

Learn more about Content Evolution: www.contentevolution.net

