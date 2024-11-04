Sense Neuro Diagnostics Awarded $2 Million Contract to Advance Brain Hemorrhage Detection Technology for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

CINCINNATI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense Neuro Diagnostics, a leader in developing technology for the diagnosis and monitoring of brain injuries, today announced it has been awarded a $2 million contract by the Department of Defense (DoD) Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) through the Traumatic Brain Injury and Psychological Health Research Program (TBI PHRP). This funding will support clinical trials for Sense's NeuroHawk device, which is designed to detect hemorrhage in specific regions of the brain and provide rapid diagnosis of TBI on the front lines of care.

Sense Neuro Diagnostics is a medical technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for stroke and brain injury patients through the development of non-invasive diagnostic and monitoring solutions. The company’s innovative technologies enable real-time brain injury monitoring and rapid detection of traumatic brain injury, providing healthcare professionals with the information needed to make critical treatment decisions faster and more accurately.

The clinical trial, set to begin in June 2025, will evaluate the capabilities of the NeuroHawk device to diagnose TBI and localize brain hemorrhage, offering critical insights in high-pressure environments. With a period of performance of 30 months, this contract marks the second direct military funding the company has received, with the first coming through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) to build the NeuroHawk technology and derive initial algorithms for hemorrhage detection.

"We are honored to receive this contract from CDMRP as it recognizes the potential of our technology to address a significant unmet need for both military personnel and civilian patients," said Geoff Klass, CEO of Sense Neuro Diagnostics. "The NeuroHawk is designed for use in field conditions, allowing for rapid detection and monitoring of brain injuries. With this support, we are poised to advance the development and deployment of life-saving technology."

Meeting the Critical Need for Rapid TBI Diagnosis in Combat Zones

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) has become a hallmark injury in modern warfare, affecting over 420,000 service members in the past two decades. As warfare continues to evolve, with emerging challenges like drone and trench combat in conflicts such as the ongoing war in Ukraine, the need for effective, point-of-injury diagnosis tools is more urgent than ever. Traditional methods of TBI diagnosis are limited and often rely on subjective measures, which may delay critical care.

The NeuroHawk device is a non-invasive brain scanner that utilizes advanced, low-power radio frequency (RF) technology to detect and monitor TBI and brain hemorrhage in seconds. This rapid, objective diagnosis capability could significantly improve triage and treatment decisions on the battlefield, reducing the risk of secondary injury and improving outcomes for those with the most acute needs.

Expanding Beyond Military Applications

While this award demonstrates the military's confidence in Sense's technology, the potential for commercial applications is vast. The NeuroHawk device is also being tested for use in hospital and EMS markets, where it could provide rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring for stroke and brain injury patients. Sense Neuro Diagnostics plans to file for FDA clearance Q1 2025 and begin a full commercial launch mid 2025.

"The support we've received from the military is a testament to the strength of our technology and the impact it can have beyond the battlefield," said Klass. "This funding allows us to continue developing a technology that can change the standard of care for brain injury patients globally."

