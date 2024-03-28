Sense Returns as a Global Underwriter of the 2024 Candidate Experience Benchmark Research and Awards Program

The CandEs as they're known recognize organizations that deliver exceptional recruiting, hiring, and candidate experiences

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CandEs , a research and awards program focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience and now part of ERE Media, today announced that Sense , an AI-powered Talent Engagement Platform that automates each stage of the hiring process, has returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2024 Candidate Experience Benchmark Research and Awards Program .

"Sense's platform ensures fast and personalized hiring at scale, helping companies automate recruiting tasks and exceed recruiting targets," said Kevin Grossman, VP of Research, ERE Media . "Our mission is all about elevating, promoting, and sustaining a quality candidate experience, and Sense delivers on that mission. We're so grateful for their support."

The annual CandE Benchmark Research Program offers employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the CandE Benchmark Research Program has evaluated responses from over 2,000 employers and 1.6 million global job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard.

"Our core philosophy at Sense is that providing every candidate with an outstanding experience is the cornerstone of a thriving recruiting strategy," said Sense CEO and Co-Founder Anil Dharni. "We're thrilled to once again partner with The CandEs to champion candidate experience and shine a light on the organizations that are excelling in this area."

About Sense

Sense, the leading AI-powered Talent Engagement Platform, redefines the recruitment process by seamlessly blending personalized, omnichannel candidate experiences with enhanced recruiter efficiency. Trusted by over 1,000 organizations, Sense offers a comprehensive suite of features, including Recruiting Automation, Talent CRM, Campaigns, Candidate Scoring & Matching, AI Chatbot, Text Messaging, Interview Scheduling, and Referrals. Optimize every step of the talent acquisition journey with Sense, where cutting-edge technology converges with intuitive functionality.

About The CandEs

The Candidate Experience Benchmark Research and Awards Program (The CandEs) is the first program of its kind focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Also known as The CandEs, the program was founded by Talent Board in 2011 and is now part of ERE Media. The CandE Benchmark Research Program delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.eremedia.com/candidate-experience .

