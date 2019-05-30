Senseair To Showcase Expanded Capabilities At Sensors Expo 2019 Booth #1733

ST. CHARLES, Ill., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senseair, a leading global provider of air and gas sensing technologies, has expanded their offering of market leading "Smart Home" and IoT sensing solutions to include the new Aercast Mini.

The Senseair Aercast Mini builds upon the Senseair Sunrise NDIR core, which leads the market as the first NDIR sensor core with:

Solid-state Optics - the sensor performance is repeatable in the most aggressive environments

"Senseair is committed to be the market leader for NDIR gas sensing technologies in the "Smart Home" & IoT marketspace. We are focused on providing our key customers with turn-key solutions that will allow them to streamline their resources. As such, Senseair is expanding our capabilities beyond providing solely the NDIR sensor core. Senseair can now also provide our key customers with the engineering capabilities to design custom products and the manufacturing resources to service their footprint globally," said Jeff Baymor, Chief Executive Officer, Senseair North America.

To learn more about this new innovation, visit Senseair at the Sensors Expo & Conference June 25th - 27th in San Jose, California.

About Senseair

Senseair North America is a subsidiary of Senseair AB, an Asahi Kasei Group company, headquartered in Delsbo, Sweden. The company motto is to make sense of air by providing the best possible measurement solutions, services and intelligence. With over 25 years of experience, Senseair has become the center of excellence in the field of non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) technology. Senseair develops and manufactures the most cost-efficient and highest performing air and gas sensing technologies for high-volume production. You will find Senseair sensors and solutions in the fields of indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring, ventilation control, alcohol screening, gas leak detection, life science and transportation.

To learn more about Senseair, please contact: Tony Nowak Carl Bengtsson Don O'Brien Executive Sales Director Director of Technology Global Accounts and Marketing Director (630) 222-5835 (224) 508-1048 (224) 297-1925 tony.nowak@senseair.com carl.bengtsson@senseair.com don.obrien@senseair.com

