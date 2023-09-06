SenseAuto Debuts in Europe at IAA Mobility 2023 Driving the Future of Smart Mobility with Cutting-Edge AGI

MUNICH, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenseAuto, a leading global provider of artificial general intelligence (AGI) technology for the smart auto era, is showcasing its industry-first and AGI-powered solutions for smart mobility at IAA Mobility 2023, held in Munich, Germany from September 5-10, 2023. This marks SenseAuto's successful debut in Europe, as the Company upholds its commitment to introduce a safer, smarter and more enjoyable in-vehicle experience to users globally.

SenseAuto's booth at IAA Mobility 2023 Prof. Wang Xiaogang, co-founder and CEO of SenseAuto delivered a keynote speech titled "Empowering Intelligent Vehicles with Artificial General Intelligence" at IAA Mobility 2023

As a global frontrunner of smart technology for the automotive industry, SenseAuto is leading the way with its full-stack AGI capabilities that empowers the next generation of mobility. Its product portfolio includes its vision-based Driver Monitoring System, Occupant Monitoring System, Near-Field Monitoring System, the Innovative Cabin App, Cabin Brain as well as the ADAS offerings for Pilot Driving and Parking. The Company has been a trusted partner of over 30 renowned automakers worldwide and the designated supplier for more than 36 million vehicles.

Prof. Wang Xiaogang, Co-founder and CEO of SenseAuto, delivered a keynote speech at the conference today titled "Empowering Intelligent Vehicles with Artificial General Intelligence". He emphasized that a truly intelligent cabin is more than just technology, it is capable of fully understanding the users' needs and behaviours through multi-rounds of interaction and providing a personalized and human-like engagement based on users' feedback. He also introduced SenseAuto's product system consisting of "Intelligent Cabin", "Intelligent Driving" and "AI Cloud", which are driving the development of AGI-powered mobility, and explained how large models are fuelling a revolutionary advancement in the intelligent auto era.

"We are excited to join this year's IAA Mobility where we are showcasing our innovations and the future we envision for smart mobility," said Prof. Wang Xiaogang. "The industry is undergoing a pivotal change, driven by advancements in technology and user expectations. With our deep expertise and experience, we are bringing AGI's many valuable benefits to users through our intelligent solutions. Furthermore, we are committed to creating a personalized and safe in-vehicle experience that exceed users' expectations."

Highlighted at IAA Mobility is the SenseAuto Cabin, which consists of a variety of intelligent products that meet users' safety, efficiency, entertainment and education needs. Visitors are able to learn about numerous smart cabin solutions that provide a more personalized and human-like interactions with users. Alongside features such as Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Occupant Monitoring System (OMS) and facial verification door unlock, SenseAuto is showcasing a series of AGI-based innovations, including:

Child Companion: A feature to keep children captivated and engaged with interactive stories, creating an exciting journey for the children.

A feature to keep children captivated and engaged with interactive stories, creating an exciting journey for the children. Health Management: In addition to monitoring health indicators such as the heart rate and respiratory rate, the Health Management feature detects the user's current health status, analyses the user's physical symptoms and provide health recommendations based on multiple rounds of dialogue with the user.

In addition to monitoring health indicators such as the heart rate and respiratory rate, the Health Management feature detects the user's current health status, analyses the user's physical symptoms and provide health recommendations based on multiple rounds of dialogue with the user. Travel Assistant: It generates itineraries for the user in seconds and adjust the recommendations based on the user's feedback. It also seamlessly integrates with various apps to make hotel and ticket bookings.

It generates itineraries for the user in seconds and adjust the recommendations based on the user's feedback. It also seamlessly integrates with various apps to make hotel and ticket bookings. AI User Manual: It swiftly guides users through troubleshooting procedures based on multi-turn dialogues with users.

"SenseAuto partners with global automakers to create an innovative and pleasurable journey for all drivers and passengers. We see the immense potential of the European market and have established an R&D center in Germany last year to reinforce our footprint. Well-positioned to harness the enormous market opportunities, SenseAuto aims to drive a more intelligent future for the industry through expanding our partnerships with car manufacturers. We look forward to continuing to introduce our transformative technologies on prestigious global stages such as IAA Mobility," said Ellen Yang, Vice President of SenseAuto.

Through strategic partnerships and collaborations, SenseAuto is working closely with global automakers to advance smart auto technologies. It has successfully established partnerships with over 30 renowned car manufacturers worldwide including Chery, GAC, Great Wall, HiPhi, NIO, SAIC, and ZEEKR. The Company expects to integrate its products in more than 160 diverse vehicle models in the coming years.

With AGI innovation fundamentally changing the world, SenseAuto is spearheading the automotive industry with its full-stack AGI solutions to elevate the driving experience as it advances the future of smart mobility by providing a safer, smarter and more enjoyable "third living space" for all.

About SenseAuto

SenseAuto is a leading global provider of artificial general intelligence (AGI) technology for the smart auto era. By integrating intelligent cabin, intelligent driving and AI cloud, SenseAuto empowers the next-generation mobility with its full-stack AGI capabilities to create a safer, smarter, and more enjoyable "third living space" experience.

Its product portfolio includes the vision-based Driver Monitoring System, Occupant Monitoring System, Near-Field Monitoring System, Innovative Cabin App, Cabin Brain as well as the ADAS offerings for pilot driving and parking.

SenseAuto is committed to upholding high industry standards to ensure a safe and seamless journey for all users. The Company has obtained the ASPICE L2, ISO 26262 ASIL B and ASIL D, ISO9001 and ISO/SAE 21434 certificates, along with other certificates for security and quality management.

With extensive experience in mass production, SenseAuto has established successful partnerships with over 30 renowned car manufacturers worldwide including Chery, GAC, Great Wall, HiPhi, NIO, SAIC, and ZEEKR. SenseAuto is the designated supplier for more than 36 million vehicles accumulatively, covering over 160 diverse models. The Company has active R&D presence in China (Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou), Germany and Japan.

For more information, please visit SenseAuto's website and LinkedIn page.

