SenseCAP Watcher, World's First Physical AI Agent for Smarter Spaces, Now Live on Kickstarter

Built on tinyML and LLM, SenseCAP Watcher helps you monitor anomalies and act accordingly based on nature language.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeed Studio, a leading open AIoT hardware company, launches its new AI gadget SenseCAP Watcher on Kickstarter today. As the world's first Physical LLM Agent for Smarter Spaces, SenseCAP Watcher is designed to bridge the gap between digital intelligence and physical applications.

SenseCAP Watcher Live on Kickstarter SenseCraft Task Orchestration

SenseCAP Watcher marks a milestone in applying intellgence to interactions with spaces. Engineered with advanced hardware and software, the SenseCAP Watcher is not just a gadget but a comprehensive solution for enhancing spatial intelligence. Equipped with a camera, microphone, speaker, and touchscreen, SenseCAP Watcher understands and executes commands, comprehends the environment to trigger appropriate actions, offers human-like interactions, and integrates seamlessly with legacy systems while prioritising privacy.

Enhanced Monitoring for Spaces and Beyond

SenseCAP Watcher is adept at monitoring designated spaces, identifying specified targets, and spotting noteworthy events to deliver timely notifications. Simply speak to the Watcher, instruct it on what to monitor, and it will alert you upon occurrence of the specified events, which can be commanded via Push to Talk or through the SenseCraft App.

Advanced Scene Understanding

Leveraging on-device AI models, the SenseCAP Watcher can detect various objects and actions. By integrating with LLMs, it provides a deeper analysis of the scene, capturing detailed behaviors and statuses beyond basic target detection. This integration allows for precise event monitoring and reduced operational costs of using LLMs frequently.

Integration and Expansion

The SenseCAP Watcher can be integrated into various systems:

It acts as a behavior sensor when connected to IoT platforms like Home Assistant, triggering tailored actions in diverse contexts.

It can be added to Node-RED flows, allowing results to be streamed effortlessly across the internet.

Compatibility with popular MCUs and SBCs like Arduino, ESP32 , and Raspberry Pi is ensured, facilitating the expansion into a broader range of intelligent applications.

Customization and Open Source Commitment

With the commitment of creating developer-friendly products, SenseCAP Watcher is fully open source and supports on-premise local LLM deployment. This ensures privacy and control over data and interactions. Users can customize the device further by adding new sensors via its I2C interface, which supports over 100 Grove sensors for multi-modal sensing capabilities.

The SenseCAP Watcher is now officially launched on Kickstarter from September 12 to October 12, 2024, with first 3-day exclusive Launch Special Offers starting from $79. Don't miss this limited-time offer. Get your Watcher now! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/seeed/sensecap-watcher-open-source-ai-assistant-for-smarter-spaces?ref=86xdxh

About Seeed Studio

Founded in 2008, Seeed Studio has been a pioneering force in Open Hardware, enabling over half a million users to bring digital projects to life. Specialized in AI-enabled sensor networks and edge computing, Seeed Studio provides robust modules and devices, complemented by a comprehensive Fusion service for prototyping, production, and promotion. With a steadfast commitment to open source and community collaboration, Seeed Studio's platforms like SenseCraft software suites facilitate inclusive and innovative digital solution development, fostering a democratized approach to technology.

