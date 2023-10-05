Sensedia Shares Navigating Complex Internal and External Fintech Ecosystems through API Management

Lessons Learned from Fintech South 2023

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensedia, a global API solutions leader for companies adopting a more digital, connected, and open strategy, released an article on how fintechs can navigate the ever-increasing complexity of internal and external ecosystems through API management.

According to Filipe Torqueto, Sensedia's head of US solutions, "Strategies for managing internal and external complexities, such as adopting standardized processes, leveraging modular architectures, and fostering a culture of connected partnerships, ecosystems, and collaboration are dramatically changing the way fintechs do business today. Regulations and compliance requirements make doing business even more complex. Sensedia offers API management and expert support to make this modern landscape easier for fintechs to navigate."

The answer to making the complex more simple lies with API management. A good fintech business strategy should include APIs as a revenue stream generator. Externally, integrating with diverse partners and internally, leveraging modern architecture and evolving requirements, can provide agility, adaptability and increased ROI.

Best Practices for API Management include:

  • Adopting an API-first approach
  • Ensuring API security and compliance
  • Leveraging API analytics and monitoring

The article shares real-world success stories and delves deeper into why fintechs should focus on API management for business solutions. Sensedia offers customer stories demonstrating how API Management enhances flexibility, revenue and connections. From some of the world's most successful fintechs, banking and insurance companies to AI companies seeking ethical constraints, Sensedia helps organizations realize new possibilities through APIs.

Sensedia simplifies enterprise architecture and integrations to improve business efficiency and flexibility. Sensedia's solutions go beyond API management, working in partnership to help customers do more, faster and better with APIs, microservices and their architecture. Whether leveraging legacy systems for open innovation within a modern platform, unlocking data with agile architecture, creating new customer digital experiences or expanding business models and partner ecosystems, Sensedia empowers its clients' businesses to become more adaptable, composable and connected. More at www.sensedia.com.

