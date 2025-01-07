Senseera Raises $7.1 Million Seed Round Led by Lightspeed Venture Partners

The funding will advance Senseera's GEM BIOMARKERS™ liquid biopsy platform, powered by cfChIP-seq technology. The platform decodes cell-specific gene expression and cell states from a simple blood draw, providing detailed molecular insights for diagnosing and monitoring diseases. This transformative approach delivers the precision of biopsy-level insights with the convenience of a non-invasive blood test.

Senseera's technology is built on decades of research led by Prof. Nir Friedman and validated in top-tier journals such as Nature Biotechnology. Supported by data from over 20,000 human samples, Senseera has established a robust foundation for accelerating drug development and precision medicine in oncology, immunology, and metabolic diseases, and revolutionizing liver diseases management. Liver diseases represent a significant global health challenge, affecting up to 25% of the population. Existing diagnostics often rely on invasive and risky biopsies or non-specific tests, resulting in delayed diagnoses and suboptimal patient care. Senseera's platform offers an innovative solution for early detection and management of conditions like MASLD/MASH, liver transplant rejection, and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The funds will accelerate market entry of Senseera's next generation transplant rejection test, advance clinical trials, and expand partnerships with global biopharma.

In addition to its unique liver diseases diagnostics pipeline, Senseera's platform offers unparalleled potential for accelerating drug development in cancer and immune disorders. By providing simultaneous solid tissue and immune cell states monitoring, the platform provides insights into tissue/tumor immune cross-talk, enabling researchers and clinicians to better understand the underlying mechanisms and support personalized treatments.

"This funding marks a major milestone in Senseera's journey to transform diagnostics for liver diseases and beyond, and to accelerate drug development," said Dr. Ronen Sadeh, CEO of Senseera. "With the support from Lightspeed and our investors, we will advance clinical trials, strengthen collaborations with global pharma leaders, and expand our pipeline to improve patient outcomes."

Senseera is a next-generation liquid biopsy company pioneering chromatin epigenomics to deliver deeper disease insights. Its GEM BIOMARKERS™ platform enables non-invasive detection and monitoring of diseases, advancing personalized medicine through cutting-edge science and robust molecular analysis.

