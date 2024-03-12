Sensei Advisory's Exemplary Work In Strategic Communications Recognized by The PR Net 2024 'Next Gen' Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensei Advisory, the strategic communications and advisory firm, is among the honorees of the 2024 PR Net "Next Gen" awards, which celebrates agency excellence championing the new thinkers, innovators, and groundbreakers who are shaping the future of the communications industry.

Sensei Advisory specializes in crisis communications and issues management, and since launching in 2020, has served as a trusted media relations and strategy advisor to Fortune 500 companies, venture-backed startups, and high-profile figures. The boutique agency has been a valued partner of more than 50 organizations and individuals to date by prioritizing discretion and agility in its offerings.

As part of the Millbrook Companies, Sensei provides unique full-spectrum reputation management solutions by combining strategic communications principles with proprietary technology and expertise in search engine optimization, online reputation management, data analytics, and performance marketing via its sister agencies Status Labs and BLP.

Sensei leverages this integrated service model to holistically solve problems and leverage opportunities for clients encountering reputational risk, material events, litigation, and brand-building challenges across industries, including financial services, technology, health care, consumer products, and higher education. Headquartered in Austin, Sensei Advisory also has a presence in Miami, New York City, Los Angeles, London, and Hamburg.

"The idea behind Sensei Advisory was to improve the traditional communications agency model, which has been defined in part by legacy firms that recycle outdated solutions with limited senior-level oversight and support," said Millbrook Companies' Chairman Darius Fisher. "Our unique model has generated significant client wins that have contributed to a robust referral pipeline, making it a valuable and growing component of Millbrook. We believe our digital-first crisis and reputation management solution is the future of the industry."

"We've had meaningful success over the past four years by developing comms strategies that consider the DNA of each client engagement as unique," said Debora Lima, Sensei Advisory Media Director. "As a former journalist, I saw firsthand how dysfunctional media relations approaches can undermine the objectives of a given company or person. At Sensei, our priority is to advocate for and advise clients with respect for the ground rules of journalism, while also understanding that the news media is only one component of reputation management and protection."

"Next Gen" awards entrants were judged by an independent committee of accomplished public relations and corporate communications leaders from companies like Nordstrom, Byredo, and Park Hyatt. Committee members assessed award applications across the following criteria:

Clear demonstration of creative thinking, problem solving and results that fulfill the need of the client Notable retained clients and new client wins across a portfolio An innovative approach to client campaigns and measured impact Contribution to further diversity and inclusion initiatives within the field

Honorees and category winners will be celebrated at a gala on March 19 at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn, New York.

ABOUT SENSEI ADVISORY

Sensei is a strategic advisory and communications consultancy that tackles executive-level problems with executive-level strength, delivering tangible solutions to real-world problems. Trusted by dozens of executives and corporations, Sensei's battle-tested approach has helped many to navigate difficult news cycles and come out on top. To learn more about Sensei Advisory, visit SenseiAdvisory.com .

ABOUT MILLBROOK COMPANIES

Millbrook Companies is a family of three distinct teams: Status Labs, BLP, and Sensei Advisory. Named after our landmark Austin headquarters, Millbrook builds niche, forward-thinking teams that collaboratively work together to support our clients and help overcome any marketing, media, communications, or business challenge. We pride ourselves on offering unparalleled service and domain expertise within the verticals in which we operate. As a company, we aim to build a better future for our people, clients, and community. To learn more about Millbrook, visit MillbrookCompanies.com .

