Sensei Announces Second Location: Converting Coveted 230-Acre Private Estate Into A Retreat For Enhanced Wellbeing

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensei , known for leveraging technology to benefit health and delivering innovative evidenced-led wellness programs in breathtaking natural settings, announces its second retreat, Sensei Porcupine Creek, opening in early 2022. As the brand's first standalone retreat, Sensei Porcupine Creek will convert a 230-acre private estate, nestled against the Santa Rosa mountains in Rancho Mirage, California, into an ultra-luxury retreat. The tranquil and intimate setting will feature a small number of hotel rooms in the former estate house as well as private villas clustered throughout the luxurious property. Renowned for its private golf course, world-class tennis facilities and notable guests, Sensei Porcupine Creek will offer similar spa, nutrition, movement, and other wellness and sports programs found at its sister facility, Sensei Lāna'i, A Four Seasons Resort in Hawaii. True to its core values, Sensei will provide curated packages based on the Sensei Way, which distills health science into three simple paths for everyday living: Move, Nourish and Rest.

"Sensei is a trusted source for immersive wellbeing, given we have best-in-class practitioners and our approach is rooted in science and research and backed by technology. The Guest's stay is further enhanced by unmatched settings grounding people in a lush natural environment that becomes as much a part of the experience as the wellness programs themselves," said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Sensei. "Our first retreat is located in Ko'ele, the spiritual uplands of Lāna'i. Now, with Sensei Porcupine Creek, we have the opportunity to offer our programming in a stunning luxury setting that takes advantage of its majestic desert location, which has long been a destination for health and wellness seekers."

Sensei's evidence-led approach aims to collect the most current research backed by clinical trials, data and facts in order to provide the authority for trust that leads to a way to live a healthier lifestyle. The Sensei Way is led by science, marshaled by Dr. David Agus and supported by a trained team of Sensei Guides and practitioners who hold advanced degrees in their respective fields.

Sensei Guides will continue to be the stewards of Sensei Porcupine Creek's offerings, where they will work with Prearrival Specialists and Sports Performance Coaches to curate itineraries based on each individual's goals by incorporating tailored activities including innovative spa treatments, yoga classes, meditation, daily hikes, nutrition consultations, golf, tennis and much more. Sensei is continuing its collaboration with Nobu to provide healthy and innovative cuisine in a unique dining setting at Porcupine Creek.

Sensei's first retreat location was in a collaboration with Four Seasons. Set within the secluded Hawaiian island's 90,000 acres, Sensei Lāna'i was founded by Larry Ellison and Dr. David Agus with the goal of helping people live longer, healthier lives. Sensei Porcupine Creek will be the company's first foray into operating both the wellness facilities and the hotel.

Sensei applies data-driven health knowledge and utilizes technology in its programs and services to promote preventative care and healthy lifestyle practices. It was founded by Larry Ellison , technology pioneer and co-founder of Oracle, and Dr. David Agus , a world-leading physician and scientist, The New York Times best-selling author and CBS News contributor. The two leading innovators were brought together by the loss of a close friend and motivated by a shared purpose: to help people live longer, healthier lives through the most current, evidence-led knowledge combined with a fresh philosophy on food, health and lifestyle. The Sensei Way is informed by Dr. Agus' lifetime of knowledge and devotion to self-care and preventative health science, and is based on the paths of move, nourish, and rest to address wellbeing and give people the ability to grow well.

