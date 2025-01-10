Sensei Debuts World's Largest Autonomous Supermarket in Portugal

Sensei introduces a new customer experience with democratic entry, simplified real-time basket checkout, discrepancy detection and streamlining the grocery experience for customers.

LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensei (https://www.sensei.tech/), a global leader in autonomous retail technology, is proud to announce the official debut of the world's largest autonomous supermarket in Portugal. In partnership with MC (Sonae Group), the country's leading grocery retailer, this groundbreaking autonomous supermarket with more than 1,200 square-meter sets a new benchmark for large-scale AI-powered retail environments.

Autonomous Supermarket Portugal

"This new store represents a significant milestone in the innovation and modernization of the retail sector, combining the support of our employees with Sensei's technology to create a unique shopping experience," says Luís Moutinho, CEO of MC (Sonae Group). "We are excited to witness how this innovative store will serve the community and are confident in the experience it will provide to our customers."

Integrating computer vision, shelf sensors and real-time inventory tracking provides unparalleled accuracy and convenience for consumers while delivering valuable behavioral insights and operational efficiencies for retailers. This store introduces:

Democratic Entry: No app, card, or registration is required to enter the store. The entry is open as in any regular supermarket.

No app, card, or registration is required to enter the store. The entry is open as in any regular supermarket. Diverse and Comprehensive Assortment: The store offers a range of products similar to a traditional supermarket, including solutions like weighable fruits and vegetables, a fish market with service, and bakery and pastry options sold in bulk.

The store offers a range of products similar to a traditional supermarket, including solutions like weighable fruits and vegetables, a fish market with service, and bakery and pastry options sold in bulk. Simplified Checkout: Thanks to "real-time basket" technology, customers don't need to scan products. At checkout, items automatically appear on the screen for confirmation, eliminating the need to remove products from bags or carts.

Thanks to "real-time basket" technology, customers don't need to scan products. At checkout, items automatically appear on the screen for confirmation, eliminating the need to remove products from bags or carts. Discrepancy Detection: The technology identifies discrepancies between what the customer picked up (e.g., fruits and vegetables) and what was actually weighted, ensuring greater control and accuracy throughout the shopping journey.

"Sensei's technology goes beyond eliminating checkout lines - it enhances the entire shopping journey while providing retailers with invaluable real-time data to optimize their operations," said Vasco Portugal, CEO and Co-Founder of Sensei. "We're excited to bring this transformative solution to larger scale supermarkets and challenge the retail industry with what's possible."

Pioneering Retail Innovation

Sensei's proprietary AI technology combines computer vision, machine learning and sensors to achieve 99% accuracy in tracking consumer interactions with products, a significant improvement over existing autonomous solutions. Shoppers enjoy transparency, as their purchases are displayed in real-time, eliminating the friction of scanning and lines.

Leveraging the latest in this technology, retailers benefit with real-time alerts for replenishment and stockouts for improved stock management and dynamic planograms to easilyç update store layouts with the connected App. Sensei's technology frees on-site staff to focus on value-adding tasks, like customer assistance and restocking shelves and extending operating hours.

Visit Sensei at NRF 2025 (NYC)

Discover the future of retail with a mini version of the autonomous store at Sensei's booth (#117) in the FoodService Innovation Zone at NRF 2025. Explore how autonomous solutions can revolutionize grocery stores, convenience stores, and beyond.

For media inquiries, interview requests with CEO Vasco Portugal or COO Joana Rafael, to Head of Marketing Filipa Alcobia

About Sensei

Sensei is the leading European provider of autonomous retail technology, a pioneer in the industry, it was the first technology company to open fully autonomous stores in Europe, Latin America and Brazil. Through an advanced infrastructure that combines AI, computer vision, and sensor fusion, Sensei builds experiences that make shopping more intuitive and generate unprecedented store metrics and performance insights for businesses. www.sensei.tech

