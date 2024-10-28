Sensei Farms Expands Retail Presence Through New Partnership with Weis Markets

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Sensei Farms is expanding access to fresh, high-quality produce through the indoor grower's latest retail partnership with Weis Markets. Sensei Farms' assortment of nutritious, responsibly grown leafy greens and salad mixes are available now at all participating Weis Markets locations across the US Mid-Atlantic region.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment with Weis Markets to offer consumers higher quality, more sustainable choices in our surrounding communities," says Jessica Vasisht, Sensei Farms' Sr. Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "The positive response to our new packaging has directly contributed to increased demand for our products. We believe this momentum will drive further growth for our brand as we continue to innovate."

To meet the growing demand for fresh, environmentally conscious produce, Weis Markets will feature five of Sensei Farms' leading varieties of leafy greens, including Spring Leaf Mix, Green Lettuce Blend, Green Butter Lettuce, Red Lettuce Blend and Romaine Lettuce at 200 Weis Markets locations in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Delaware.

All varieties are available in Sensei Farms' new, more-sustainable packaging, featuring a recyclable moisture-resistant paperboard tray, 360-degree product visibility and "peel and reseal" closure.

About Sensei Farms

Sensei Farms is on a journey to improve human nutrition and preserve the environment by growing food indoors. Through smart engineering, data-driven technology and plant science research, we are reimagining how to grow delicious and nutritious produce while minimizing the use of natural resources. Sensei Farms operates two farms, including its flagship farm on the Hawaiian Island of Lāna'i and 30-acre farm in Ontario, Canada. Both have a combined capacity to grow over 15.5 million pounds of fresh produce annually, including an assortment of leafy greens and other vine-grown fruits and vegetables.

To learn more about Sensei Farms, visit senseifarms.com. For product availability, visit our Store Locator.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 200 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Delaware.

For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

