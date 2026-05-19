Sensei Launches Sensei Cloud Apps to Bring Cloud Capabilities to Every Dental Practice

New cloud platform connects daily planning, patient readiness, communication, and support—without replacing existing practice management systems

ATLANTA, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sensei announced the launch of Sensei Cloud Apps, a new cloud‑based platform designed to help dental practices start each day prepared, stay connected to patients, and operate more efficiently regardless of whether they use an on‑premise practice management system or Sensei Cloud.

Sensei Cloud Apps brings together daily planning tools, patient details, insurance verification, cloud‑based communication, and real‑time support into a single, modern experience, extending the value of any existing Sensei software (WinOMS, PracticeWorks, SoftDent, OrthoTrac, Sensei Cloud) without requiring migration or system replacement.

Sensei Cloud Apps is designed to unify the critical workflows that shape the practice day. Rather than replacing core systems, the platform extends them into the cloud, giving teams greater visibility and flexibility without disrupting established operations.

With Sensei Cloud Apps, all Sensei customers gain:

Cloud access that works alongside their existing software

A centralized view of the practice day

Anywhere access that allows teams to prepare before the office opens

The result is a more connected, proactive practice without added complexity or IT lift.

Sensei Cloud Apps includes a suite of cloud tools purpose‑built around daily practice needs:

Morning Huddle to align teams before the day begins, with shared notes, patient visibility and patient flags relating to finances, medical alerts, recalls due, new patients, etc.

to align teams before the day begins, with shared notes, patient visibility and patient flags relating to finances, medical alerts, recalls due, new patients, etc. Cloud Scheduler to view schedules and patient details from anywhere without being tied to a server at the practice

to view schedules and patient details from anywhere without being tied to a server at the practice Sensei Phones , a VOIP solution enabling calls from the practice's business number, real‑time caller identification, missed‑call tracking, and customizable call routing

, a VOIP solution enabling calls from the practice's business number, real‑time caller identification, missed‑call tracking, and customizable call routing Eligibility IQ to automatically surface insurance coverage details and benefit breakdown 3 days ahead of appointments

to automatically surface insurance coverage details and benefit breakdown 3 days ahead of appointments Team Chat to enable real‑time internal communication between front office and clinical staff, eliminating walk‑arounds, reducing interruptions, and keeping patient flow moving smoothly throughout the day

to enable real‑time internal communication between front office and clinical staff, eliminating walk‑arounds, reducing interruptions, and keeping patient flow moving smoothly throughout the day In‑App Support Chat for faster assistance and reduced workflow disruption

Together, these capabilities help practices reduce surprises, improve preparation, and deliver smoother patient experiences throughout the day.

"Dental practices don't just need software—they need visibility, connection, and flexibility throughout the day," said Ajit Viswanathan, President at Sensei. "Sensei Cloud Apps brings those elements together in a single cloud platform, helping practices prepare better, respond faster, and work more efficiently—without disrupting the systems they rely on today."

Sensei Cloud Apps is now available for early access to Sensei customers and will quicky follow with a full roll out across the customer base. To learn more about Sensei Cloud Apps or to request early access, visit gosensei.com/cloud-apps.

About Sensei

Sensei is a trusted technology partner for dental practices, delivering practice management software and modern solutions designed to simplify operations, empower teams, and enhance patient experiences. Serving a broad range of dental specialties, Sensei is committed to helping practices run smarter, more connected businesses today and into the future.

SOURCE Sensei