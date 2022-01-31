Sensel Hires Industry Veteran, Harsha Rao, as Chief Product and Strategy Officer

In his role as Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Harsha will be responsible for overseeing business operations, sales & marketing, and product roadmap & strategy. He will work with the CEO and board to further accelerate Sensel's revenue and customer acquisition.

Sensel Co-Founder and CEO Ilya Rosenberg says, "Harsha brings a unique combination of technical, strategic and leadership abilities that is critical for Sensel to serve its ever-expanding customer base and increasing market share. His domain expertise in haptics and sensing combined with semiconductor management experience is invaluable for Sensel to deliver our vision of smart surfaces with highly differentiated and cost-effective touch, force and haptics solutions."

Harsha added "Sensel is the only company that is offering a highly differentiated product trifecta combining touch, force and haptics. Sensel's smart surface technology enables product designers to create sleek, thin and customizable user interfaces that eliminate rigid and unreliable mechanical structures. I am very excited to join this highly talented team of people to change the paradigm of human-machine interaction in touch enabled devices."

ABOUT SENSEL

Ilya Rosenberg and Aaron Zarraga founded Sensel in 2013 to bring the next generation of interactive touch technologies to the devices we use every day. Having grown to a highly talented team, thousands of customers, and several large-scale enterprise clients, Sensel is working to redefine computer interaction by combining touch, force, and haptics into a single solution. Sensel's first product, the Morph, won "Best in Show" at the SXSW 2017 Interactive Innovation Awards, and was named the "Best MIDI Controller" by MusicRadar. Sensel disrupted the PC laptop market in 2021 with integrations into the haptic touchpads for Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga and Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio. Sensel is integrating their pressure-responsive sensors and haptics into trackpads, displays, mobile devices, automotive interfaces, and other industries. For more information, visit www.sensel.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

To learn more or schedule an interview with Sensel's executive team, contact [email protected]

For Sensel media assets, including logos, founder headshots, and product photos, visit Sensel's Press Kit .

SOURCE Sensel