Sensel Supplies Haptic Touchpads for Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 2-in-1

These two models mark the 5th and 6th Lenovo ThinkPad to feature a Sensel haptic touchpad, following the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga in 2021, and the Z13 Gen 2, Z16 Gen 2, and X1 Fold 16 in 2023. As the portfolio has grown, Sensel and Lenovo have continued to raise the bar on their touchpad experience, with a highly scalable solution that can support a wide variety of requirements and form-factors.

The haptic touchpads in the X1 Carbon and X1 2-in-1 feature something for everyone:

For touchpad users:

A large 120 x 70.5 mm active area (37% larger than the previous generation).

Customizable levels of haptic feedback.

The ability to register a click anywhere on the touchpad - even at the top edge - using a consistent amount of force throughout, with customizable sensitivity.

For TrackPoint users:

Distinct, customizable levels of haptic feedback in the TrackPoint buttons (which act as programmable haptic zones) versus the rest of the touchpad.

For those who use both:

The benefits of both use cases: a 120 x 70.5 mm haptic touchpad without sacrificing the ability to also use a TrackPoint.

An optimized dynamic mode which automatically detects whether users are using the TrackPoint or touchpad and switches accordingly.

"We are once again delighted to have worked with Sensel to co-develop a fantastic haptic touchpad, now optional for the first time on ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 2-in-1, which elegantly supports both our TrackPoint and touchpad users," said Jerry Paradise, Vice President of Commercial Product and Portfolio Management, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. "We heard from our customers that many wanted larger touchpads in our ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 2-in-1, and made that one of our key goals. And so I'm thrilled to report that the haptic touchpads Lenovo co-developed with Sensel are over 37% larger than the previous generation models for an even better user experience, while including an elegant virtual haptic buttons solution that supports our devoted TrackPoint fans."

"I am excited to announce Sensel's latest collaboration with Lenovo, as we have been chosen as their haptic touchpad supplier for the upcoming ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 2-in-1", said Aaron Zarraga, Co-founder and CEO of Sensel. "The X1 Carbon was Sensel's first standard-issue laptop to our employees when we started the company 10 years ago, so it's a full- circle moment for us to work with Lenovo to innovate on these iconic product lines. This collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to improving user experience and progressing human-computer interaction."

Both models with haptic touchpads will be available this March. Visit the Lenovo press release for more details, and the Lenovo press kit for images (in the Downloads section).

ABOUT SENSEL

Sensel is building the next wave of interactive touch technologies to revolutionize how we all physically communicate with the digital world. Our mission is to empower people to enjoy more intuitive and expressive interaction with their devices. Our cutting-edge architecture integrates touch-sensing, force-sensing, and haptics into a single solution, paving the way for our enterprise customers to create thinner form factors, advanced industrial designs, and exceptional customer experiences.

Sensel was founded in 2013 and in 2015 launched the award-winning Morph, which brought the infinite modularity of a touchscreen to a tactile controller. Sensel first entered the PC market in 2021, enabling the haptic touchpads in Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga. Today, they're integrating their touch sensors, force sensors, and haptics into touchpads, automotive interfaces, phones, and other devices which utilize human touch.

