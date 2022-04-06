Sensely Announces Partnership with Keralty S.A.S.

Digital Health firm's best-in-class visual user interface and multilingual symptom assessment tool to power key elements of Sanitas' next generation mySanitas app

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sensely announced a multi-year partnership with Keralty S.A.S, a multinational health organization, and its American affiliate Sanitas USA, Inc. In the United States, Sanitas plans to integrate white-labeled Sensely technology into its patient facing mySanitas app, a full-featured integrated solution that modernizes the patient experience by offering one-tap or one-click access to complete care, disease and wellness programs, real-time and virtual assistance, access to patient's medical history, records, and health and social services resources. Best of all, patients are seen by the same Sanitas doctors and care teams whether they connect remotely or come in for a visit at a Sanitas Medical Center.

Delivered via an SDK, Sensely's character-based chat interface utilizes a customized brand ambassador. The solution has been fully localized into both English and Spanish, ensuring equity of access across Sanitas' diverse member base.

An optional voice mode features state of the art text-to-speech technology to ensure a natural and lifelike patient experience, as well as speech recognition so that patients can describe their symptoms using common language. In addition, using Google's Dialogflow, the Keralty and Sensely teams have jointly created a unique natural language database of the most frequently requested intents to best meet the specific requests of the Sanitas patient population.

The Sensely Symptom Checker is a key triage element that Sanitas patients can use to quickly check their symptoms, and then find out what to do next. Clinical outcomes are seamlessly mapped to Sanitas' various appointment booking and telemedicine service, chat, and phone offerings in a single elegant consumer journey that offers unparalleled convenience and speed. Across all of the channels of care, mySanitas users benefit from increased satisfaction and enhanced care management.

"With the advancements in value-based payment models as well as emerging consumer preferences for virtual primary care options, Keralty is well situated to leverage our digital global care delivery experience and capabilities in the US market," said Santiago Thovar, Keralty's Global Chief Information Officer. "Our enhanced mySanitas offering reflects years of careful preparation, and we're delighted to include Sensely's proven suite of solutions as an important part of Keralty' suite of capabilities''

Adam Odessky, CEO and Co-founder of Sensely added, "Keralty has proven to be a uniquely thoughtful partner in the course of our collaboration, and the navigational customizations that they are implementing using the Sensely tools provide an important source of patient experience and care delivery differentiation. What's even more impressive is that all of their technology decisions are intentionally informed by their uncompromising vision of both comprehensive and culturally relevant medical care."

About Sensely

Sensely's avatar and chatbot-based platforms assist insurance plan members and patients with the insurance services and healthcare resources they need, when they need it. With offices in San Francisco, London, and Manila, Sensely's global teams provide virtual assistant solutions to insurance companies, hospital systems, and pharmaceutical clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.sensely.com.

About Sanitas, a Keralty company

Sanitas USA is a subsidiary of Keralty, a leading multinational health organization serving more than 5.9 million people with presence in Spain, United States, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Peru, and the Philippines. Keralty also includes educational and socially focused organizations that complement its world of health mission. In the U.S., Keralty has 58 medical centers serving more than 350,000 patients throughout Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Connecticut, and New Jersey in close partnership with local leading health insurance organizations. Keralty brings a unique integrated care model that improves access to quality and culturally relevant primary and urgent care while reducing the total cost of care. For more information visit mysanitas.com.

