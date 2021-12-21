Sensely Announces Partnership with Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual assistant pioneer Sensely announced a strategic partnership with Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance, a Thailand-based carrier providing health insurance to approximately 500,000 members. Under the partnership, Krungthai-AXA Life has integrated Sensely's technology and health solutions into its recently launched Emma by AXA application, a powerful all-in-one digital solution which offers policyholders instant access to a range of convenient healthcare services and policy information in one application.

Emma by AXA includes the evidence-based Sensely Symptom Checker, which highlights Sensely's groundbreaking conversational AI interface, which utilizes a combination of voice, chat, and avatar-based interaction. To start with, users enter their symptoms by conversing with the Sensely avatar. In just a few minutes, users receive a recommendation for the appropriate level of care and information on where to go next. Fast, reliable, and available in both the English and Thai languages, the Sensely Symptom Checker provides Krungthai-AXA Life members with quality information and valuable peace of mind.

In addition to the Symptom Checker, Emma by AXA also includes a wide range of other service options: including telehealth, network directory location information, health content, and policy information services, such as electronic insurance cards.

"Providing enhanced access to world-class health services creates immediate value for our members," said Pakawipa Charoentra, Chief Customer Officer of Krungthai-AXA Life. "The Emma platform offers a full spectrum of tools and services to enhance health and wellness, helping members to live their best lives, while being delivered with a modern customer experience that leads the industry. Partnering with Sensely helps accelerate our efforts, and we look forward to broadening and deepening the relationship."

"We've been impressed by the AXA team's commitment to being their policyholders' go-to resource for accessing and navigating healthcare services in a friendly and helpful manner, with digital services playing a leading role," said Adam Odessky, CEO and Co-founder of Sensely. "Enabling easy, user-friendly access to trusted health information has never been more important, and we're looking forward to continuing to work with Krungthai-AXA Life to drive increasing member value over time."

About Sensely

Sensely's avatar and chatbot-based platforms assist insurance plan members and patients with the insurance services and healthcare resources they need, when they need it. With offices in San Francisco, London, Kiev, Manila, and Tokyo, Sensely's global teams provide virtual assistant solutions to insurance companies, hospital systems, and pharmaceutical clients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sensely.com .

About Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance

Established in 2007, Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance Public Company Limited (KTAXA) is a partnership between Krungthai Bank PCL., and the AXA Group. Today, Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance Public Company Limited is a fast-growing Life Insurance Company with a new brand promise "Know You Can" which encourages our customers to have self-belief and positions the company as a life partner that aims "to empower people to live a better life."

Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL. has been trusted to take care of more than 2 million customers, with 16,000 representatives and more than 130 representative offices near your home and all branches of Krung Thai Bank nationwide.

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 160,000 employees serving 105 million clients in 57 countries.

