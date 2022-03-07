Sensely Introduces NextStep, Extending the Value of its Suite of Intelligent Navigation Solutions

MIAMI, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at VIVE, Sensely announced the launch of NextStep, a versatile utilization management engine that meets the emerging needs of payers and providers, while simultaneously upgrading the end-user experience. While modern triage tools generally offer clinically validated outcomes, NextStep provides organizations with a powerful new tool to be able to safely map outcomes to the set of suitable venues of care that best meet the needs of the enterprise. Given the unprecedented rate of change in healthcare, with factors such as new service channel introduction, differential demand spikes, and business model evolution, NextStep elevates the value of Sensely navigational solutions by enabling closed-loop user journeys that maximize satisfaction and reduce leakage.

NextStep starts with a proprietary clinical intelligence process that evaluates possible triage outcomes, aligns them with the Sensely data set, and identifies which venues of care are clinically suitable. For example, a raised scaly rash could be addressed successfully via a video visit or an in-person visit, but is likely unsuitable for chat or phone options.

At the healthcare delivery level, NextStep allows the enterprise to stratify and prioritize their available channels that are compatible with the clinical intelligence, along with a real-time assessment of channel availability and current utilization initiatives. In the event that multiple patient populations are covered by the same enterprise, multiple navigation cohort profiles can be created, allowing post sign-in positioning of the patient request into the proper cohort.

Initially available alongside Sensely's symptom checker, NextStep will also be extended to any Sensely supported outcome-driven triage routine in which multiple venues of care are clinically suitable for meeting the patient's request. Initial venue types include face to face, urgent care, emergency, chat, video, phone, self-care, and third-party apps, and may be further stratified by clinical specialty as appropriate.

NextStep is integrated directly into the Sensely SDK, which features a unique character and multilingual voice-based interface, allowing for an unmatched degree of digital asset branding and personalization. Designed for seamless integration into third-party websites, mobile apps, and consumer chat channels, the Sensely SDK is already utilized by leading healthcare delivery enterprises globally.

"We are now solidly in the age of convenience and choice, and there is nothing more frustrating than completing a digital triage and then being unable to complete the journey quickly and conveniently," said Billy Daniels, Sensely's Director of Product Management. "This presents a unique opportunity, as our diverse customer base is launching new service channels and demand management tools at an unprecedented speed. NextStep allows for the clean utilization of the full array of additional channels without sacrificing quality, speed, or convenience."

About Sensely

Sensely's avatar and chatbot-based platforms assist insurance plan members and patients with the insurance services and healthcare resources they need, when they need it. With offices in San Francisco, London, Manila, and Tokyo, Sensely's global teams provide virtual assistant solutions to insurance companies, hospital systems, and pharmaceutical clients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sensely.com .

