Sensely Labs Successfully Integrates chatGPT, Adding a New Layer of Enterprise Intuition

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sensely's lab division announced the initial integration of chatGPT into its Front Door Navigator product. Front Door Navigator is a conversational application designed to quickly assist insurance policyholders to get their most pressing questions answered intuitively. Featuring a robust set of pre-built, targeted intents for consumer insurance applications, the Sensely natural language processing (NLP) engine allows members to seamlessly perform common tasks such as adding dependents, initiating claims, and locating care.

With the incorporation of chatGPT, retrieval processes are better able to take advantage of existing digital assets with reduced intent configuration set-up. This streamlines implementation for Sensely's enterprise customers, and also drives increased member utility by upgrading navigational processes to directly retrieve member-specific answers. Moreover, the increased informational fidelity and empathetic naturalness of generative AI conversations also extend Sensely's core value proposition of using technology to skillfully drive conversations with lifelike, efficient, and delightful design.

Currently powering many thousands of interactions per month, Front Door Navigator is designed to enhance the member experience at first contact and accurately answer complex queries which typically require human intervention. Sensely's large and growing fine-tuned language model based on chatGPT increases the return on investment for Sensely's customers by expanding the pool of information that can rapidly be retrieved from existing digital assets, and then delivering results directly into Sensely's conversational AI platform. In addition, chatGPT better enables successful conversational outcomes by recovering failures to satisfy end user intents and incorporating recovered interactions into Sensely's training models. This chatGPT implementation thus improves the overall quality and user acceptance potential of subsequent answers.

Sensely's conversation engine is most commonly delivered as an extensible software development kit (SDK), and features a character-based interface that both speaks and "listens" to end-users across a wide range of conversational modules, languages, and voice variations. Currently supporting over 40 languages, to date the Sensely SDK has been deployed in 12 countries covering in excess of 5 million members, and serves as a core ingredient of enterprise digital transformation efforts that drive brand value and member satisfaction.

"Even in its current non-production Sensely environment, the chatGPT feature set is already driving new insights on a daily basis that were largely unthinkable six months ago," said Adam Odessky, Sensely's CEO. "By combining our existing platform capabilities with chatGPT, we are seeing a potentially massive new unlocking of value, and we're excited to see this value come to fruition in the market. On a more human level, we're excited about the ability for synthetic conversations to reach a level of user satisfaction that can make a meaningful difference for many common and often frustrating consumer interactions."

Sensely's avatar and chatbot-based platforms assist insurance plan members and patients with the insurance services and healthcare resources they need, when they need it. With offices in San Francisco, London, Manila, and Tokyo, Sensely's global teams provide virtual assistant solutions to insurance companies, hospital systems, and pharmaceutical clients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sensely.com .

